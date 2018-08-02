Global Hormone Replacement Therapy Market–Estimated to reach USD 22.31 billion by 2023

According to the report “Global Hormone Replacement Therapy Market is estimated at USD 15.75 billion in 2018 and is predicted to reach USD 22.31 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.21%.

The science behind ‘Hormone Replacement therapy’(HRT) has put women on a medically-engineered, press-fuelled, big pharma funded roller coaster ride. Essentially Hormone Replacement Therapy is medical treatment during the course of which the patient receives hormones to substitute other hormones for naturally occurring hormones or supplement a lack of naturally occurring hormones. This therapy is majorly carried out for menopause in women(Estrogen/Progesterone/Progestin Hormone Therapy). The other significant Hormone Replacement Therapy treatments are for transgender people and for people suffering from male hypogonadism(Testosterone replacement therapy) or growth hormone deficiency.

In women, after menopause, there is a fall in hormone levels which leads to uncomfortable conditions like hot flashes, vaginal dryness and sometimes osteoporosis and heart conditions and also reduces the risk of diabetes by 30% in younger women. HRT’s main purpose is to replace hormones that your body can no longer produce which is one of the reasons why it is the most efficient treatment for menopause. Estrogen Therapy is mainly recommended to women who have had a hysterectomy and experiencing the menopause symptoms. This is mainly due to the fact that though Estrogen helps during pregnancy, it also controls how your body controls calcium and raises good cholesterol in the blood.

Estrogen/Progesterone/Progestin Therapy is prescribed to women who still have their uterus owing to the fact that taking Estrogen without Progesterone raises the risk of cancer of the endometrium, the lining of the uterus.

Global Hormone Replacement Therapy Market: Drivers & Restraints

Increasing awareness on post-menopausal hazards, novel formulations, rise in unmet medical needs which require the employment of hormone therapy are the few factors driving the growth of global hormone replacement therapy market.

However, presence of side effects, such as bleeding, bloating, breast tenderness or enlargement, headaches, mood changes, and nausea, risk of breast cancer, heart disease, and stroke is restraining the growth of the market. Along with this, high cost of therapy is acting as a major hurdle. An average estrogen replacement therapy will cost $ 10,000 per annum to a patient. This is limiting its reach to middle class consumers, especially those of developing nations. Further, several researches shows that women with high susceptibility to coronary diseases should not go for hormone replacement therapy thereby decreasing the size of target audience.

Global Hormone Replacement Therapy market: Segmentation

By Hormone Type

• Estrogen Replacement Therapy

• Growth Hormone Replacement Therapy

• Thyroid Replacement Therapy

• Others

By Route of Administration

• Oral

• Parenteral

• Transdermal

• Others

Global Hormone Replacement Therapy market: Overview

Past research has highlighted the potential risks of HRT. There exists a constant fear of side effects such as bloating, breast tenderness or enlargement, mood swings, nausea, risk of breast cancer and stroke during and after the treatment which is a hindrance to progress in the Hormone Replacement Therapy Market Growth. The high expenses which occur in this treatment is a major hurdle thus decreasing the size of the target audience. These are some of the reasons why it is best to start on a low dose and closely monitor the results.

Estrogen therapy is expected to dominate the product segment and hold over 50.0% of the market share by 2022. This growth can be attributed to the increasing focus of healthcare bodies such as the Women’s Health Initiative, The North America Menopause Society, and The British Menopause Society, on providing safe replacement therapy.

The parenteral route of administration is commonly used for delivery of drugs such as Nutropin, Signifor, Genotropin, and Tev-Tropin. Other routes such as pen-based delivery systems and implants are gaining popularity owing to higher patient comfort and ease-of-use. Furthermore, technological advancements in the field providing higher bioavailability of drug and needle-free administration are predicted to positively impact growth.

Menopause and their vasomotor symptoms are expected to be the most prevalent disease over the forecast period owing to increasing number of women approaching the menopausal age. The segment is predicted to hold about 40.0% of the market share by 2022.

North America, particularly the U.S. dominated the market and held about 35.0% of the total revenue in 2015. Existence of well-regulated healthcare system and presence of a large pool of target population are a few factors that promote growth. Countries such as South Africa, China, India, and Brazil are anticipated to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period, with China predicted to have the fastest growth of over 10.0%.

Global Hormone Replacement Therapy market: Region-wise Outlook

On the basis of geography, the hormone replacement therapy market is analysed under regions namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle-East & Africa. Moreover, under each region, major countries market values are provided. North America dominated the market, where the majority of the contribution was from the USA. While, the market in the APAC region is expected to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period.

Global Hormone Replacement Therapy market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the hormone replacement industry are Abbott Laboratories, Novartis, Pfizer, Mylan Laboratories, Amgen, Merck & Co., Bayer, Eli Lily, Novo Nordisk, Wyeth, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co. Inc.

