Global Glucose Monitoring Device Market– projected to reach at a CAGR of 6.24% from 2018-2023

According to the report “glucose monitoring device market is very fast growing market and expected to reach $2.63 billion by 2023 from1.94 billion in 2018 at a CAGR of 6.24% from 2018-2023.

Glucose monitoring devices are used to detect the level of sugar in our blood and are of several kinds which includes glucose meter, testing strips and lancets. The device offers the facility of self-testing by using the single glucose meter and different strips. The usage of these devices consumes less time, as compared to the glucose testing by customary methods in laboratories. Without diabetes, your body tracks glucose levels all day and night to ensure the right amount of insulin is released at the right time. To successfully manage diabetes, a monitoring system is needed to consistently check your glucose levels.

These devices can be handled easily are potable so convenient to carry, these devices allow the test to be performed by the patient as per their convenience at their home, which makes them popular. It offers the services of monitoring glucose level in our blood as it tests quantitatively. The glucose monitoring strip devices dominate the market with xx% share and also has the highest growth rate.

Global Glucose Monitoring Device Market: Drivers & Restraints

The increase in number of diabetes patients is one of the key drivers, supporting the growth of the global SMBG devices market. The increasing prevalence of diabetes cases are due to unhealthy lifestyle, poor diet, excess alcohol consumption, and lack of physical activity. Also the healthcare expenditure is increasing which leads to increase in spending on self-monitoring blood glucose devices. However, this market faces certain loss due to some manufacturing defect or error in results. In addition, the accessibility of Continuous Glucose Monitors (CGM) also hinders the growth of the market.

Global Glucose Monitoring Device Market: Segmentation

By Device Type

• Continuous Wearable Devices

• Self-Monitoring Devices

By Application

• Hospitals

• Clinics and Diagnostic Centers

• Home Setting

• Ambulatory Settings

Global Glucose Monitoring Device Market: Overview

The glucose monitoring device market is very fast growing market and rise in the number of cases of diabetes being recorded worldwide. It also projects high blood glucose level and diabetes to be the 7th leading cause of death in 2030.

The continuous glucose monitoring results help patients regulate their food intake, exercise, and medications. The device contains sensors for checking glucose level from the interstitial fluid. The sensor has a time span where it can be used at one place and then needs to be replaced. This device monitors the glucose levels over time, allowing the patients to identify low and high sugar levels which are more dangerous. Whereas for the self-monitoring devices people have to test and it monitors the level at that particular time and not before that.

Global Glucose Monitoring Device Market: Region-wise Outlook

The market has also been geologically divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle-east & Africa. US occupies the largest consumer base in the world and Asia pacific has become the fastest growing market in 2014. In many evolving markets, such as China & India, the governmental funding for health care & health insurance is improving and becoming more prevalent.

Global Glucose Monitoring Device Market: Key Players

The major companies dominating this market for its products, services, and continuous product developments are Roche Diagnostics, LifeScan, Bayer Health care, Abbott Diabetes care Inc, AgaMatrix Inc, Arkray Inc, Medtronic, DexCom Inc, Nova Biomedical Corporation and Terumo Europe NV.

