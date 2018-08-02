Europe Instant Coffee Market Share, Size, Growth & Forecast 2023

Overview:

Almost 50% of the world’s population turns out to be coffee consumers. Consuming coffee has become an important part of the daily morning routine for many coffee consuming individuals. More than 26% of the coffee drinkers in the U.S are addicted to coffee. Unlike the regular ground coffee, instant coffee dissolves directly into the water/milk. Instant coffee is made my brewing ground and roasted coffee beans and then removing the moisture away from it to produce coffee granules that can be easily dissolved in water / milk. Instant coffee and ground coffee possess the same health benefits and there is almost no variation in the taste. As instant coffee, saves a considerable amount of time and effort, it is being more in demand and due to this; its market is growing enormously.

Underlying causes:

An average coffee drinker consumes about 2.8 cups of coffee per day. According to the NCA, about 16% of the coffee consumers prefer instant made coffee. Various factors such as easy availability, the growing preference of coffee over aerated drinks and average price rates have led to the growth of the instant coffee market remarkably.

Geographic segmentation:

The Europe market can further be segmented into Germany, U.K, France, Italy and Spain geographically. As of 2018, Europe holds the second position in the global market share analysis. The rapid growth in new distribution channels is set to further boost the market growth in Europe.

The major players operating in the Europe Instant Coffee industry include Nestle S.A. (Vevey, Switzerland), Starbucks Corporation. (Seattle, Washington, U.S), Jacobs Douwe Egberts (DK Amsterdam,Netherlands), Strauss Group Ltd. (Petah Tikva, Israel), Matthew Algie& Company Ltd (London, U.K), The Kraft Heinz Company (Illinois, U.S.), Tata Global Beverages (Kolkata, West Bengal), Tchibo Coffee (Hamburg,Germany), Keurig Green Mountain.(Vermont, U.S.) and Unilever Plc. (London, U.K.) among others.

