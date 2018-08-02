Chopped Strands Sales Outpace Rovings’, Fast Gaining Ground for Negating Surface Cracks in Building & Construction, reveals Fact.MR

Basalt fiber has gained popularity as an imperative technical textile, which have become the new horizon for achievements in the textile industry. Hailed as a sustainable industrial material, basalt fiber has been witnessing high demand as the “21st century’s non-polluting green material”. Prospects of basalt fiber continue to remain influenced by constant recognition as well as engineering design of the basalt composites, as research efforts substantiate current intelligence while code authorities adopt their strength characteristics.

A new study of Fact.MR foresees the basalt fibers market to represent an impressive growth at high single-digit CAGR throughout the period of forecast, 2018 to 2026. Facilitated manufacturing process of basalt fiber, coupled with elimination of additives required in the process of crushing basalt rocks and drawing them into strands, is a key factor bolstering adoption of basalt fibers across various industrial settings. Continuous fibers extruded from natural, fire-resistant basalt have recently been investigated as an alternative to asbestos fibers.

The basalt fibers market is envisaged to grow at a relatively higher rate in China, India, and some Latin American nations such as Brazil. Robust automobile and construction sectors across these nations have led the demand for basalt fibers, in light of their resilience in varying chemicals and temperature, durability, low water absorption, and high mechanical strength. However, faster growth in these nations will not be able to overpower the positions of Europe and North America as leading markets for basalt fibers, in terms of both value and volume.

“OEMs are commencing investigation of basalt fibers for application in consumer goods. For example, Gitzo SA has recently introduced its basalt monopods and tripods. Key consumer goods manufacturers are now adopting fiber-reinforced tube fabrication experience for developing their own basalt product versions. Additionally, basalt fiber is fast becoming a contender in the infrastructure applications. With persistence in the commercialization trend, consistent basalt fiber supply continue to remain promising,” according to a lead analyst at Fact.MR.

Preeminence of rovings in the basalt fibers market is at high risk on the back of competition from chopped strands, whose sales are likely to grow at a comparatively faster rate than rovings’. Excellent electric insulating properties, long service life, resistance to aggressive environments, and high natural strength, are key attributes of rovings that have retained this variant’s dominance in the basalt fibers market. Rovings will continue to account for leading shares of the basalt fibers market, surpassing E-glass and S-glass by several parameters, while imparting properties as good as those of carbon.

Chopped strands of basalt fiber, on the other hand, have been fast gaining ground as an essential product for negating surface cracks across massive concrete floors. Basalt fiber chopped strands are currently sought-after in key application areas such as building and construction for realizing stability of the structures and floors, while retaining the toughness attribute, in different types of loads.

Studies are being conducted for exploring feasibility of basalt fibers as potential sustainable substitute for glass fibers. Interfacial shear strength and adhesion at fiber-epoxy interface have been observed to be similar in case of both fibers, and flexural & tensile attributes of basalt fibers have been seen to be greater than their glass counterparts. This has led basalt fibers to gain significance as an efficient and effective alternative to glass fibers. Additionally, better or equal mechanical performance of basalt fibers compared to glass fibers has further suggested that the former contains greater potential in aspects of sustainability and reducing cost of end-use applications such as sheet molding compounds.

