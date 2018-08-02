casino på nätet

Welcome to Casinoguards.com

Casino Guards are the only site that ensures your winnings! When you use our links to the most trusted Online Casinos we GUARANTEE that you will be able to cash-out your winnings!

All you need to do is follow these easy steps:

• Use our link.

• Read the terms on right side of the Casino Review usally only three (3) points.

• If you get any issues while cashing out, just use our contact form and we will handle the rest.

Guaranteed Cashout?

How does it work?

First of all, you go to our great section of trusted casinos, choose a Casino/Bonus that you like (all the casinos are great!). We always recommend to use a “No-Sticky” bonus if possible.

Read the bulleted list in top right cornor, and make sure to follow the T&C´s.

Use our link to register at the casino.

When you have used our link, you will be protected against any voided winnings (up to €20000).

CasinoGuards.com

CasinoGuards.com promotes only the most trusted casinos out there, with the best Bonuses thats why we feel confident enough to ensure your cashouts.

you’re in search of an online casino to play your favorite games with, and you have come across Leovegas. However, you still doubt whether or not it is a trustworthy and safe casino. Let our review help you!

One of the young game platforms in the UK (was launched in 2013), Leovegas has swiftly managed to be the bettors’ favorite online casino – thanks to its excellent collection of more than 1200 games, the substantial welcome bonus, and so much more where you would gladly appreciate!

Bonus

LeoVegas are using a bonus system that I called “No-Sticky bonus.”

A whooping 5000€ can get as a welcome bonus over the first four deposits.

First deposit: 200% up to 200€ plus 50 free spins if the deposit is more than 50€. But, it will be 100% and 50 free spins if the deposit is below 50€.

Second and third deposit: Up to 500€ plus 50 spins

Fourth deposit: Up to 400€ additional 50 spins

Free Spins

Bettors can take advantage of up to 250 free spins when they register to Leovegas.com over the first four deposits. Numerous free spins are also offered for specific slots, but depending on their popularity.

Games Availability

Leovegas offers gamers with more than 1200 classic and video slots from some of the leading providers – Betsoft, Microgaming, Play’n’GO, Playtech, and NetEnt.

• 13 progressive jackpot slots

• 13 variants of blackjack

• 15 versions of roulette and Caribbean Stud, Trey Card, TXS Hold’em Professional Poker and Casino Stud

• Four variants of video poker

• Three options of roulette, immersive, traditional or auto

Devices & Apps

Leovegas casino is quickly reachable on laptop, tablet, and mobile. Just open your web browser, go to Leovegas.com, and voila!

Deposits & Payments

It provides a complete list of banking selections like MasterCard and Visa. The payments are processed within 24 to 48 hours. When it comes to withdrawal, any amount you desire can be withdrawn.

Customer Service

This online casino takes pride in assisting clients all over the world as well as providing loyal service. They are easily reachable thru email, chat, and phone.

Safety & Regulation

Leovegas is a reliable casino that is fully licensed and regulated by The Malta Gambling Authority and the Gambling Commission. Also, it holds licenses in Denmark and Ireland for a sports book, plus it makes use of several security measures (e.g., 2048-bit SSL encryption). All of the games are tested and eCOGRA-certified.

Conclusion

Overall, Leovegas.com is an entirely fair and safe casino for all, featuring an outstanding live casino, best apps, and a great game collection. It is a perfect place both for novice and expert players.

Visit for more information: http://www.casinoguards.com/