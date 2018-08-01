Vegan Cheese Market By Source, Product Type, Distribution Channel Outlook 2024

Vegan cheese is also known as dairy-alternative cheese mainly produced for vegans which is easy to digest as well as for other people who avoid animal products. Vegan cheese is entirely plant-based and involves combining lactic bacteria added for acidity with consolidating the protein mass from various plant sources. Emulsifiers, oils and thickeners are frequently used to produce firmer types of vegan cheeses. Some highly processed cheese enhance the flavour and texture of the vegan cheese.

The global vegan cheese market is estimated and forecasted in terms of volume (KT) and revenue (USD million) generated by the market for the forecast period up to 2024. Growing concerns over antibiotic, allergens, and animal welfare concerns and increasing awareness of lactose intolerant conditions boost the growth of the global vegan cheese market. In addition to this, increasing preference of consumer towards the vegan cheese many companies are coming with variety of vegan cheese products in the market.

The report analyses the global vegan cheese market on the basis of source, product type, distribution channel, application and geography. By source, the vegan cheese market is bifurcated into soy milk, rice milk, almond milk and other sources. Other sources includes coconut milk, hazelnut, cashew and peanut milk etc.

Based on product type, the global vegan cheese market is categorized into cheddar, cream cheese, parmesan, mozzarella and other product types. By the distribution channel, the vegan cheese market is segmented into, retail store, specialty store and online store. Retail store consists of supermarkets & hypermarkets and convenience stores. Retail store distribution segment is expected to dominate the vegan cheese market owing to high spending capacity of the consumer globally.

The vegan cheese finds major applications in fast food snack, bakery & confectionery, dips & sauces and other applications. The bakery & confectionery segment is forecasted to register for highest CAGR during the forecast period as cheese burger, cheese pizza etc. are considered as part of a daily meal in European countries.

Geographically, the vegan cheese market is studied across the countries of key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. In 2017, Europe accounted for the highest market share and is expected to maintain its dominance over the projected period. The highest market share is primarily attributed to increasing emphasis on vegan diets paired with “innovative” product launches.

The key vendors of the vegan cheese market include Dr. Cow Tree Nut Cheese, Uhrenholt A/S, Kite Hill, Miyoko’s Kitchen, Vtopian Artisan Cheeses, Heidi Ho., Hochland Group, Parmela Creamery, Treeline Treenut Cheese and among others.