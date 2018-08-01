Urine Cytology Market Shares Analysis, Key Development Strategies and Forecasts Till 2023

Market Synopsis of the Global Urine Cytology Market

Cytology is an emerging field in healthcare that plays an important role in the diagnosis of various diseases such as cancer, and chronic diseases. It involves the examination of cells of the body under a microscope. In urine cytology, urine specimen is collected from the patient to determine the functioning of the cells. The healthcare provider may recommend urine cytology examination if the patient has symptoms such as unexplained blood in the urine, burning and pain during urination. It is commonly used for the diagnosis of infection, inflammatory disease of the urinary tract, cancer of kidney, bladder, ureter, urethra, and others.

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as urinary tract infection, and cancer, increasing demand for urine tests, and the presence of key players in the market are important drivers that accelerate the growth of the market. Increasing demand for testing kits for home care is another key driver for the market growth. Additionally, increasing focus on diagnostic services in both the developing and developed regions across the globe also influences the growth of the market. Furthermore, replacement of manual instruments by automated ones in the hospitals and diagnostic centers also fuels the progress of the market. Although competition among key players in the market may act as a barrier for new entrants.

The global urine cytology market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period

Segments

The global urine cytology market is segmented on the basis of product, indication, and end user.

On the basis of product, market is segmented into urine cytology instrument, urine cytology kit, and others. Product is further segmented into automated, and manual instrument.

On the basis of indication, the market is segmented into urinary infection, inflammatory disease, cancer, and others. Cancer is further segmented into kidney, bladder, ureter, and urethra.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, diagnostic centers, home care, and others.

Regional Analysis of the Global Urine Cytology Market

America acquires a leading position in the market for urine cytology, owing to the rising prevalence of various urinary tract infection, inflammatory disease, and cancer. Additionally, presence of key players manufacturing urine urology kits, and devices. The major players are engaged in various strategic approaches such as merger, acquisition, partnership, collaborations, and new product, and others to strengthen their position in the market. ThermoFischer Scientific, BD, and Sigma- Aldrich are 3 major players in the U.S. market.

Europe is the second largest market for urine cytology owing to the availability of funds for research and development activities. Also, rising prevalence of cancer, increasing demand for diagnostic services and rising awareness about urine cytology for the diagnosis of diseases for urinary tract the market growth.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest pace and is driven by the rising prevalence of urinary tract infection which would act as a major risk factor for the growth of the market. Furthermore, rising awareness about the use of urine cytology for the diagnosis of urinary tract infection also influences the growth of the market. Additionally, changing lifestyle and rising geriatric population also drive the growth of the market. Furthermore, rising expenditure on healthcare by the developing countries in Asia Pacific also fuels the growth of the market.

The Middle East & Africa also show a steady rise in the market owing to high prevalence of chronic diseases such as infection, and cancer and improving healthcare infrastructure. The United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia are the largest contributors to the growth of the market owing to the availability of specialty healthcare resources and demand for diagnostics devices, and test kits. Increasing demand for new treatment options for chronic diseases also influences the market growth in the Middle East & African countries. In Africa, the market shows positive growth owing to increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and demand for healthcare services in the developing and under developing countries.

Key Players in the Global Urine Cytology Market

Some of the key players in this market are ThermoFischer Scientific (U.S.), BD (U.S.), Sigma- Aldrich (U.S.), Severn Biotech Limited (U.K), Bio-Techne (U.S), Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (U.S.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), and others.

