Rare Woods: Largest Supplier of Exotic Timbers

Rare Woods is one of the leading suppliers of exotic timber in South Africa. Functional from 1982, the company now offers a wide range of high-quality timber. They have a well-maintained infrastructure that includes vehicles, warehouses, machinery and highly experienced staff. The company has gradually emerged to be one of the largest timber merchants of South Africa.

The customers of Rare Woods belong to various strata which include architecture, homeowners, manufacturing industry, construction companies, shop fitters, small business owners, schools, toy makers and many others. Their showroom is well-maintained and includes friendly staff who will provide you with proper guidance regarding the selection of timber for your desired projects. Some of the popular timbers, supplied by Rare Woods are Oak, Ash, Beech, Ebony, Cocobolo, Rosewoods with 7 varieties. Their timber is used for a wide range of applications like:

1. Flooring – At Rare Woods you will find a wide range of timber collection, suitable for your personal taste and requirements. You can visit their store to see the samples. White Oak, Maple and exotic timbers like Boire and Panga are only a few names of their huge collection. The company also consists of a well-experienced sales team who will help you to make the selection process easier.

2. Decking: They carry different decking timbers to suit the client’s requirements. Their decking timbers are pre-manufactured and can be installed easily. Some popular products available include Purple Heart, Balau, Garapa, Massaranduba etc. They also offer products customised as per the needs of their customers.

4. Structural: Rare Woods provide timbers for structural support as well. They offer structural timbers to provide deck support and pergolas. They offer exotic timber like Meranti, Balau, Garapa, Keruing as well as Iroko.

5. Joinery: If you are looking for some different options then Rare Woods is the right place for you. Their well-trained sales team can guide you to choose the right option for your requirements. They offer a huge range of options like African Padauk, Afrormosia, Burmese Teak and many others.

6. Cladding and Screens: You can decorate your home by using their extensive range of exotic timbers that includes, Purple Heart, Western Red Cedar, Japanese Cedar, Balau and Garapa.

For further information please visit https://www.rarewoods.co.za/

Contact:

12 Nourse Avenue, Epping 2 ,Goodwood

Cape Town, 7475, South Africa

Tel: +27 21 535 2004