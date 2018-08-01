Middle-East & Africa Veterinary Healthcare Market– Market Trends and analysis 2018-2023

According to the report Middle-East & Africa Veterinary Healthcare Market is valued at $3.15 billion market as of 2018 and is estimated to be a $4.37billion market by 2023 with a tremendous CAGR of 6.8% in the review period.

Veterinary medicines are used to diagnose, treat and prevent the diseases in animals. Veterinary medicine includes the treatment for a variety of animal species which cover both domestic and wild. With the rise in livestock animals, there has been a growth in the healthcare market of animals. Prospering economy and increasing population has led to increased requirement for animal healthcare.

Middle-East & Africa Veterinary Healthcare Market: Drivers & Restraints

The growth of Middle-East & Africa Veterinary Healthcare Market is driven by increasing awareness within the public about animal health, rising love for domestic pets and increasing instances of foodborne diseases amongst the animals. However, the market faces constraints like increasing regulations for anti-biotics and high costs of animal testing.

Middle-East & Africa Veterinary Healthcare Market: Segmentation

By Animals

• Farm Animals

o Swine,

o Cattle,

o Sheep,

o Fish

o Poultry

• Companion Animals

o Cats

o Dogs

By Product

• Feed Additives

o Medicine Feed Additives

o Nutritional Feed Additives

• Vaccines

• Pharmaceuticals

Middle-East & Africa Veterinary Healthcare Market: Overview

As already stated, majority of the market’s growth is likely to come from the increasing awareness about animal healthcare. This market shows evident growth potential during the forecast period. The Nutrition feed additives include vitamins, amino acids and minerals while medical feed additives include probiotics, hormones, immune-modulators, prebiotics and enzymes. The scope of Veterinary medicine is wide, covering many animal species. The increasing consumption of livestock animals is propelling growth in the animal healthcare market.

Middle-East & Africa Veterinary Healthcare Market: Region-wise Outlook

On the basis of geography, Middle-East & Africa healthcare market is segmented as Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel and others. Rising consumption of livestock animals, domestication of companion animals and rising effect of zoonotic diseases drive the market growth of the market in this region and significant growth is expected in the forecast period.

Key Questions Answered

• What is the current and future Middle-East & Africa Veterinary Healthcare Market outlook? What trends are affecting the market?

• What is the competitive landscape and market share of major players in the Middle-East & Africa Veterinary Healthcare Market?

• What are the key market segments that currently occupy the highest market share? Which market segments are growing the fastest?

• What challenges are restraining the growth of the Middle-East & Africa Veterinary Healthcare Market? How will emerging technologies answer these challenges?

• What is physician perception and market outlook of Middle-East & Africa Veterinary Healthcare Market?

Middle-East & Africa Veterinary Healthcare Market: Key Players

Major players in the market include MSD Animal Health, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Zoetis, Inc., ELANCO Animal Health, Ceva Sante Animale S.A., Bayer Animal Health, Jordan Bio-Industries Center (Jovac), Phibiro Animal Health Corp. and Vetoquinol S.A.

