Global Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Smart Cabinet Market to reach USD 1336.0 million by 2025 | CAGR: 11.45 %

New York 4 June 2018, as per the new research study conducted by Bizwit Research & Consulting, Global Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Smart Cabinet industry is poised to raise USD 1336.0 million by 2025. The demand for Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Smart Cabinet is depending upon the increasing inventory management in healthcare infrastructure, especially in hospitals. RFID is required for proper tracking of equipment, medicines, and maintenance of the records. It eliminates the stock-outs risk, curbing inventory wastages and thus reducing the overall losses. The benefits of the systems have led to the increased adoption in various hospitals around the world, Thus this can be estimated as the driving force for the market.

Global Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Smart Cabinet Market Size by Application (Hospitals, Large Clinics, Others) by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Rest of the World) 2017-2025

The industry seems to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Terson Solutions, WaveMark, Solstice Medical, LogiTag, Invengo Technology BV, Mobile Aspects Inc., Stanley Innerspace, Tagsys RFID group, SATO Vicinity, Skytron, Skyetek. New product launches, acquisitions, and mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. Additionally, the fierce competitiveness has made these players spend in product developments to improve the customer’s requirements.

Key findings of the study:

The North America region estimated for dominating the Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Smart Cabinet market during the forecast period.

The North America region will be the highest growing segment with respect to geographical segmentation by around 30%

Asia Pacific region is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

S. market is expected to dominate as it is creating maximum demands for RFID smart cabinets.

Bizwit Research & Consulting LLP has considered the following segments for the study:

By Application

Hospitals

Large Clinics

Others

Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Rest of the World

To get a sample of this report or to purchase a copy of the study, you can directly contact us. Or mail to us at sales@bizwitresearch.com