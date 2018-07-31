Sodium Octenyl Succinate Starch Market Outlook 2024, Global Opportunity & Growth Analysis

Sodium octenyl succinate starch is used

as an emulsifier, which adds hydrophobicity to food. It is one of the

modified forms of starch. Sodium octenyl succinate starch is easily

soluble in cold liquids. Sodium octenyl succinate starch is primarily

used as foam builder in the food industry. It is a special form of

chemically modified starch that accrues during reaction of starch with

succinic acid and octanol. Sodium octenyl succinate starch is used as

yolk replacer in the process of mayonnaise production. The usefulness of

the sodium octenyl succinate starch as an emulsifier in low fat

mayonnaises is associated with the compound’s key property of

polydispersity.

Growth in the food industry is the major driver of the sodium octenyl succinate starch market,

as the compound is used as food additives. Demand for functional

products is rising due to the increase in consumer awareness about diet

and health. The food & beverage sector is expected to stand as a

pivotal domain for the global sodium octenyl succinate starch market

owing to the rise in demand for chilled chocolates and dairy foods,

low-fat spreads, and quality bread. The personal care industry is also

predicted to add to the growth of the sodium octenyl succinate starch

market.

Sodium octenyl succinate starch is

frequent used in cosmetics and hair styling products. Manufacturers of

personal care products are looking forward to use sodium octenyl

succinate starch as multi-purpose agent, thus precipitating an increase

in research and development activities. Increase in research and

development activities in other corresponding industries such as

pharmaceuticals is anticipated to boost the global sodium octenyl

succinate starch market in the near future. Sodium octenyl succinate

starch is used for drying purposes, as it can decelerate the release of

functional materials.

In terms of application, the sodium

octenyl succinate starch market can be classified into emulsifier,

stabilizer, and thickener. In the food category, the starch compound is

segmented into pasteurized cream, sterilized cream, mild &

concentrated butter, and infant food. Sodium octenyl succinate starch is

used as an emulsifier as it can preserve a mixture of substances that

are incapable of being mixed. As a stabilizer, sodium octenyl succinate

starch helps maintain uniform dispersal of components in food. Sodium

octenyl succinate is considered as a good thickening agent as it is

viscous.

The global octenyl succinate starch

market expanded moderately in 2015. This trend is estimated to continue

during the forecast period. In terms of consumption, North America led

the global octenyl succinate starch market in 2015. The region was

followed by Europe. Busy lifestyle of consumers in the Europe region

accounts for the high consumption of convenient foods that consist of

components such as octenyl succinate starch. Usage of food additives is

high in Europe due to the presence of a dominant food processing

industry in the region. Presence of developing economies, significant

rise in population, and changes in lifestyle are expected to offer

immense growth opportunities for the sodium octenyl succinate starch

market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period. The market in Latin

America and Middle East & Africa are also in the growth phase owing

to recent developments in the food industry and changes in lifestyle in

these regions.