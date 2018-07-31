Market Study on Expected Growth for Food Thickener Market

Food thickener, agents used to increase the viscosity of the liquid without changing the property of it. Food thickener is used as food additive which increases the suspension and emulsification of the product to stabilize it. Food thickener is predominantly used in food and beverage production like puddings, sauces, and soups etc. Entirely solid food may cause choking while swallowing while thickened liquid passes so easily so nutrients can’t be acquired to the body so food thickener is used to maintain the balance. Since the ingredient is used as thickening agent in food and beverage industry, the growth in demand for food thickener is highly correlated with the performance of overall food & beverages industry.

Food thickener is a boon for the patient of cancer, trauma, and neurology disorder who can’t swallow food. Food thickener is also prescribed to infants who can’t digest the breastfeeding. High-calorie consumption is the major issue for health conscious people, food thickener provides fewer calories in the diet.

Food thickener is expected to register relatively higher value share from Supermarket/hypermarket than another channel during the forecast period. Increasing penetration of hypermarket/supermarket especially in developing countries coupled is expected to drive the segment growth of food thickener over the forecast period. Online dispense is expected to register relatively higher growth in food thickener market over the forecast period. Rising consumer inclination towards online purchasing of products is expected to support the growth of food thickener over the forecast period.

Food Thickener Market: Drivers and Restraints

Adaption of western culture globally especially packaged food which is majorly consumed by European and North American countries. Increasing number of working professionals, increasing demand for bottled juice, and preference of energy drink. The demand of food thickener is also increased for patients who can’t swallow the solid food. Odorless and colorless nature of food thickener which doesn’t diminish the originality of food. Food thickener produces no or low calories, the demand of low-calorie diet by health-conscious people also give the kick in food thickener market. Increasing rate birth of malnourished baby those can’t digest milk of mother directly need the thickened milk. Thus these consumers are also expected to boost the demand of food thickener during the forecasted period. Whether it may cause constipation in people, is the restraints for food thickener market.

Food Thickener Market: Regional Outlook

Asia-Pacific region is the fastest-growing region of the food thickener market while North American and Europe countries are the major markets of the Food thickener. The countries of the Middle East and Africa are also consuming food thickener in various products.

Food Thickener Market: Key Player

Some of the key players operating in food thickener market include Nestlé Health Science, Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC., Kent Precision Foods Group, Inc., Nutricia, Hormel Foods Corporation, Walgreen Co., SimplyThick, LLC.,