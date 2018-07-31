Living in style and luxury only with Home Lands Holdings (Pvt) Ltd. Aiding better living in Sri Lanka with luxury housing spaces

Home Lands Holdings (Pvt) Ltd. is one of the leading brands in Sri Lanka to pioneer in real estate and housing spaces. Offering everyone the comfort of living in luxury and finding a home that is just right, the company is the only one to offer a resort like living establishment in Sri Lanka.

Offering you many buildings, apartments, all of which vary in size and price, the company offers you a chance to live in luxury. Premium, high quality rooms are offered by Home Lands Holdings (Pvt) Ltd. at:

• Ariyana resort apartments

• Aurum – Residencies

• Flora – Residencies

• Treasure Trove

• The Highness

• Green Valley – Phase 01

• Porshia – Nawala

• Luxe

• Green Elegance

With a variety of prime apartments, the company helps you find a good way of leading your life in Sri Lanka. Incorporated with the mission of developing artistic and amazing choices for apartments, the company crystallizes your dream home!

Making use of expertise and brilliance, Home Lands Holdings has become a beacon in the real estate industry. With a vast list of achievements, the company promises to:

• Deliver beautiful apartments.

• The company has upheld its integrity and offered its services to the locals first.

• Keeping their promises intact, the company offers the best luxury apartments in Sri Lanka.

• Home Lands Holding offers you professional help and fair prices.

Incorporating creative and robust means of construction, the company offers you many classic and luxurious choices to buy apartments in Sri Lanka. Making justified and judicial use of land with the latest technology, the company has created many spectacular luxury apartments for you to choose from.

With the help of Home Lands Holdings, the apartments buy in SL experience has become simple and easy.