Edupliance announces webinar titled, “Early Warning Signs of Union Organizing” attendees will understand the Initial Warning Signs of Union Organizing and prepare how to respond appropriately to employee concerns and questions. The event goes LIVE on Friday, July 31, from 12:00 PM to 01:00 PM, EST / 09:00 AM to 10:00 AM PST.

Managers and Supervisors are taken to task every day in managing their non-represented employees. It is important for them to learn the Initial warning signs of Union Organizing long before a Union get the appropriate number of signed Authorization Cards and the NLRB Conducts a secret Election.

The information presented in this session, Speaker will discuss discipline in the workplace, how to communicate in an effective manner with union representatives, or maintaining existing positive working union relationships with employees and union officials.

The 60-minutes webinar will be conducted by Gerry McLaughlin Ms. IR, is the author of “Negotiating The Labor Agreement” His experience is over 40 years of successfully negotiating over 500+ labor contracts in varied industries as Executive Director and Vice President for Fortune 100 Companies, and in areas, such as, but not limited to, Manufacturing, Distribution, Telecom, Retail, Healthcare & Senior Care, Food services, Housekeeping & Facilities.

Webinar attendees will learn:

• Initial Warning signs of Union Organizing

• What You Can Do and What You Cannot Do

• The dangers of your employees signing an Authorization Card

• Unfair Labor Practices your managers May Commit

• The NLRB Election and its intricacies

• Tips, Tactics, and Techniques of Union Organizing

• Guidelines of Good Management

To register for the webinar, visit https://www.edupliance.com/webinar/%E2%80%9Chow-to-ensure-a-union-in-your-workplace%E2%80%9D-%E2%80%9Cwhat-you-do-not-ever-want-to-do-in-the-workplace%E2%80%9D?utm_source=webnewswire&utm_medium=webnewswire.com

About Edupliance

Edupliance is an online information provider which offers webinars (Live and On-Demand), DVD’s and downloadable resources that cover concurrent topics pertaining to various industries. With an expert panel of guest speakers, Edupliance brings state-of-the-art virtual technology solutions and industry-leading training sessions that are easy to learn, easily accessible and cater to people with varied interests. Edupliance is privately held and located in Hillsboro, Oregon.

For more information, visit

www.edupliance.com

Media Inquiries

support@edupliance.com