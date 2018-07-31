Air Separation Plant Market Robust Expansion by Top Key Manufactures, Demand and Supply to 2022

Air Separation Plant Market 2018

Global Air Separation Plant Global Market – Overview

Air separation plants are used to separate the atmospheric air into its various primary components like nitrogen, oxygen, and other inert gases. The most common method for air separation is cryogenic distillation. Cryogenic air separation units (ASUs) are built to provide gases such as nitrogen, oxygen, carbon dioxide, argon, hydrogen, helium and acetylene. Air separation plant has seen a rise in demand across various industries such as food & beverages, Automotive, paper & pulp, healthcare.

Many industrial gas organizations have commercialized systems that rely mainly on improved lithium-based adsorbents which have greater selectivity and higher mass transfer rates. Moreover, Pressure swing adsorption (PSA) is a well-established gas separation technique in air separation, gas drying, and hydrogen purification separation. Such advanced adsorbents, with a variety of mechanical innovations, such as improved air movers and compression systems and as well as simpler control schemes help in the growth of the market. Moreover, Membrane-based systems are compact and lightweight and this has allowed them to be have an array of useful industrial applications. This advancement in the product innovation & technology have led to the growth of the air separation plant.

The growing demand of industrial and specialty gases such as nitrogen, oxygen, carbon dioxide, argon, hydrogen, helium and acetylene have led to the growth of air separation in the industry. Specialty Gases represent rare or ultra-high purity gases and all the minor gases which are used in specialized applications and are experiencing high growth due to demand in its key applications like lighting, laser& chemicals in manufacturing, and many more. Moreover, demand from end use industries such as energy, healthcare and electronic are adding to the demand for specialty gases. This increased demand have led to the growth of the market.

Rapid industrialization in emerging economies and rising use of industrial gases in solar PV industry and emerging innovative technologies are expected to fuel the market demand. Nitrogen demand is expanding to enable the production, transport activity much easier. It is widely used in industrial and manufacturing application for chilling, purging and liquefaction of the natural gas, and for inserting the LNG during shipboard transportation. Moreover, it is applied for blending the evaporized LNG stream to meet both pipeline and customer specifications.

Key Players:

Linde AG, Air Liquide S.A., Praxair, Inc., Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation, Messer Group GmbH, Universal Industrial Gases, Enerflex Ltd., Technex Ltd., and Gas Engineering LLC and others are some of the prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the Global Air Separation Plant Market.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

The key strategies followed by most companies in the global air separation plant market are expansion, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations & partnerships, expansions and investments.

In 2017, Linde AG announced the establishment of a new large-scale air separation unit in the U.S. to expand its presence in the market of North America. Furthermore collaborating with other companies to achieve technological efficiencies and bag projects outside Europe is also seen as a key development by Linde. Recently it partnered with OAO Novatek (Russia) to take up LNG projects in Russia and with Evonik Industries AG (Germany) to intensify their collaboration in the area of membrane-based gas separation.

On October 2017, Air Liquide has entered in a joint venture with Sinopec (China Petroleum & Chemical Corp.) in Beijing in order to optimize 3 Air Separation Units (ASU) with an investment of 40 million euros. the joint venture will support in the supply of oxygen and nitrogen to Sinopec Beijing Yanshan Co. with capacity of 340 tonnes of oxygen and 1,110 tonnes of nitrogen per day.

On December 2017, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has expanded its base by opening new plant in the Pukou Economic Development Zone (PKEDZ), Nanjing, Eastern China. The plant will supply ultra-high purity gases to its customer in the park. It will also provide liquid nitrogen to merchant customers in and around Nanjing.

Global Air Separation Plant Market – Segmentation

The Global Air Separation Plant Market is segmented in to 3 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Type : Comprises under 20000 m3/h, 20,000-40,000 m3/h, 40,000-80,000 m3/h, and more than 80,000 m3/h

Segmentation by Process: Comprises cryogenic distillation process and non-cryogenic distillation process

Segmentation by Gas: Comprises nitrogen, oxygen, and others

Segmentation by Application: Comprises chemical, oil & gas industry, paper, metallurgy, and others

Segmentation by Regions: Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Global Air Separation Plant Market: Regional Analysis

The growing demand for industrial gases with high purity level from end-use industries such as oil & gas industry, chemicals and petrochemicals have resulted in the growth of the air separation plant industry. Moreover, stringent safety and environmental regulations in the healthcare sector and as well as increased demand for photovoltaic products, is driving the demand for air separation plants, in Asia pacific region. In china, Companies provides a complete range of gas processing equipment and related gas products under processes such as cryogenic air separation unit, cryogenic liquid storage tank, cryogenic semi-trailer tanker, vaporizer, cryogenic pump, CO2 recovery plant, gas compressor, gas cylinder. It is widely adopted and well-received in iron and steel, metallurgy, chemical industry, shipbuilding, communications, electronics, pharmaceuticals, paper, food and other fields. North America is also leading manufacturer and distributor of high purity oxygen, cylinder filling plants and different gas generator for medical, industrial and other application. Linde North America is investing in a site that has a new gasification train and ancillary equipment and facilities. This will enhance the growth of the air separation plant industry.

