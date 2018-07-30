Veterinary Surgical Devices Market Competitive landscape analysis 2023

The report on “Veterinary Surgical Devices Market By Products (Sutures, Foreceps, Scissors, Electrosurgery Instruments, Cannulas, Staplers and Accessories, Others), By Animals (Canines, Felines, Large Animals), By Application (Soft Tissue, Sterilization, Gynecology, Orthopedic Surgery), and By Region – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecasts (2018–2023)” is published by Market Data Forecast.

The Global Veterinary Surgical Devices Market was worth USD 849.99 million in 2018 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 6.6%, to reach USD 1170.04 Million by 2023. Growing pet population coupled with a rise in the demand for the pet insurance, and raising the awareness among people about animal health across the globe are projected to boost the demand for the growth of the market. Growing the demand for pet practitioners and raising disposable income is attributing the growth of the market share. However, the high costs of maintaining the pets, shortage of skilled pet practitioners are hindering the growth of the market.

Dental segment are predicted to account for the largest market share in 2018

The Global Veterinary Surgical Devices Market is segregated into Application, product and animals. On the idea of Application, the Veterinary Surgical Devices Market is segregated into ophthalmic surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Soft tissue surgery, Gynecology, dental, Sterilization surgery, urology, and others. The largest share of the market is accounted by the Dental sub segment from application of Veterinary Surgical Devices Market. On the source of animal type, the market is categorized as large animals and small animals. The large animals of animal type are further classified as equines and other large animals. The small animals of animal type of Veterinary Surgical Devices are again categorized into Felines, Canines, and other small animals.

Scissors segment are approximated to account for the largest market share in 2018

Under the categorization of product, Global Veterinary Surgical Devices Market is divided into Sutures, accessories, Electrosurgery Instruments, Staplers, Cannulas, Scissors, Foreceps, handheld devices, and others. Scissors segment from product of Veterinary Surgical Devices is dominating the market.

North America dominated the market in 2016

With respect to the region, the Global Veterinary Surgical Devices Market is classified as Middle East and Africa, Europe, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific, North America. In 2018, North America drove the worldwide Veterinary Surgical Devices Market as far as a piece of the overall industry. The piece of the overall industry in North America has dwindled attributable to the increasing the demand for adoption and raising awareness among individuals about reimbursement policies. Due to increasing pet population coupled with increasing the demand for animal health, the Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at a fast CAGR within the forecast period and estimating to maintain in upcoming years.

Some of the major companies dominating the Veterinary Surgical Devices Market are Smiths Group Plc., GerMedUSA Inc., World Precision Instruments Inc., Integra LifeSciences Holding Corporation, B.Braun Vet Care GmbH, JORGEN KRUSSE A/S, Surgical Direct, Neogen Corporation, Jorgensen Laboratories, Medtronic Plc., Surgical Holdings, Sklar Surgical Instruments, STERIS Corporation, Ethicon Inc., and DRE Veterinary.

