Sacral Neuromodulation Systems Market to be at Forefront by 2025

Sacral neuromodulation, also known as sacral nerve stimulation, is a type of electrical stimulation. Sacral neuromodulation system is an implanted system that can help improve the functioning of the bladder by sending electrical signals to the nerves, which control bladder activities. According to a study on neuromodulation devices and therapies, neuromodulation is a safe, effective, and long term treatment for chronic pain and movement disorders. Neuromodulation technology is gaining momentum in biotechnology, led by its extensive therapeutic scope. It is primarily used as a treatment for unmanageable chronic pain or movement conditions.

Sacral nerve stimulation is a treatment used for the overactive bladder. It is vital when a person is unable to voluntary control bodily functions of urination. It is a condition wherein there is unintentional loss of urine from body. In some cases, sacral neuromodulation effectively treats fecal incontinence. Sacral neuromodulation is a process, wherein small electrodes are placed under the skin where the bladder nerves are present. These electrodes are attached to a small device, which can help restore the normal function of the bladder. This device can be easily removed by the concerned individual or a physician; it can also be placed permanently if necessary.

Sacral neuromodulation is a minimally invasive and reversible process. The procedure is anticipated to be a treatment for overreacting bladder symptoms including urgency frequency syndrome (it is a form of voiding dysfunction characterized by an uncontrolled urge to void, resulting in frequent urine voided than is normally expected) and urge urinary incontinence (involuntary leakage of urine) for patients who cannot tolerate conservative treatments. Sacral neuromodulation provides sustainable symptom relief in carefully-selected patients, thereby avoiding repeated treatment with botulinum toxin A or irreversible surgery.

Chronic pain or movement dysfunction are not life threatening disorder; however, it may negative affect the patient’s quality of life by hampering the ability to work and function socially. Many patients with incontinence feel uncomfortable sharing their problem with physicians, thus posing a major challenge to identify the rate of incidence. However, increase in medical campaigns about these conditions and changing demographics are expected to fuel the demand for incontinence products. Other options such as physiotherapy and pelvic floor exercises, drug treatment (tablets), and bladder re-training can be uses as alternative treatments. Permanent treatment options such as bladder enlargement or replacement using bowel, and urinary diversion into the stoma are also available. However, the sacral neuromodulation method is gaining popularity among patients with lower urinary tract symptoms and pelvic organ prolapse, as it is safer than other surgical methods such as augmentation cystoplasty. The high cost of implant is anticipated to hamper the sacral neuromodulation systems market. However, proven efficacy and lack of other acceptable treatment methods are estimated to boost the sacral neuromodulation systems market, particularly in developing regions across the world.

Based on geography, the global sacral neuromodulation systems market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to be a key region of the market, due to the high obesity rate and increase in stress incontinence. Europe is projected to follow North America owing to the presence of large number of aging population in the region. The prevalence of urinary incontinence and overactive bladder increases with age. However, the market in Asia is likely to expand at a rapid pace due to the rise in awareness about newly advanced healthcare treatments, gradual rise in adoption of improved technologies, growth in health care infrastructure, increase in purchasing power of end user’s and rising population.

