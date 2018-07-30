Protein Ingredients Market Key Trends and Opportunity Analysis 2025

The Protein Ingredients Market is expected to be around $59 billion by 2025. This is primarily attributed to the scientific evidences to support health benefits of protein, rising consumer awareness about dietary supplements and functional foods, and advancements in protein extraction techniques. Human body cannot produce vital amino acids which are needed for healing of cells. Therefore, it is very important to consume these proteins through diet. These proteins can be obtained from plants or animals. Additionally, growing demand for these proteins in industries such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and animal feeds is one of the major factors contributing to the market growth.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis:

North America dominated the overall market in 2016, due to growing consumer awareness, increased demand for functional foods with growing use of protein ingredients in cosmetics and food & beverages industries. Asia-Pacific is projected to be fastest growing region during the forecast period. This is attributed to a large number of factors such as huge patient population, increasing disposable income to spend on functional foods, and improving healthcare and cosmetic industries in Japan, China, and South Korea.

Competitive Insights:

The major players in the market are Cargill, Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Kerry Group plc, and Omega Protein Corporation. Other players studied include Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd., Arla Foods, Kewpie Corporation, AMCO Proteins, GELITA AG, and Hilmar Ingredients. Major strategies adopted by them to sustain the market competition are increasing R&D spending with the aim of introducing new products in the market and strengthening their presence in Asia-Pacific.

Product Outlook and Trend Analysis:

Animal proteins segment accounted for the largest share of the overall market in 2016 and is projected to be the fastest growing segment over the forecast period. This is attributed to wide usage of animal sources for deriving protein ingredients as they have better nutritional profile when compared to plants proteins.

Application Outlook and Trend Analysis:

Protein ingredients are widely used in food & beverages industry, due to increase in demand for functional foods in developed nations. Infant formulations was the second largest segment in the protein ingredients market in 2016; while cosmetics & personal care segment is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The Protein Ingredients Market is segmented as follows-

