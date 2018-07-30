Payment Security Market Development Strategy and Future Prospects 2023

Market Scenario:

The payment security is a security approach that relies on multiple layers of technology, analytics, and security practices to help protect the payment system and reduce fraud. Payment security technology is improving at a rapid pace, due to the point-to-point encryption solution, which helps to secure the payment systems in the forthcoming years. Additionally, the improvement in outsourcing payment solution have grabbed the organizations attention towards the payment security. Also, the major player such as PayPal Holdings, Visa and among others, has continued to innovate to improve security and help prevent fraud.

Get Sample of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3987

The study indicates that the payment security is driven due to the factors such as it operates without handling payments data, reduces the security risk posed by payment data. Moreover, it accepts the payments in a secure way from web and mobile browsers and provide the instant checkout. The new players emerging across the world, and the rise in demand of mobile commerce has enforced to the payment security standardized the payment infrastructure system in the future.

The Global Payment Security Market is expected to grow at USD 27 Billion by 2023, at ~17% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Key Players

The prominent players in the Payment Security Market are – Ingenico ePayments (Netherlands), Intelligent Payments (Gibraltar), GEOBRIDGE Corporation (US), PayPal Holdings (US), Elavon (US), Index (US), Shift4 Corporation (US), Transaction Network Services (TNS) Inc. (US), TokenEx, LLC (US) and CyberSource Corporation (US), among others.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of global payment security market is being studied for region including Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. North America region is dominating the global payment security market and accounted for a largest market share. In Europe region, the payment security market is gaining momentum as the businesses are constantly monitoring new developments and shaping their PCI DSS technology. Asia Pacific is expected to reach to the highest CAGR in the payment security market as the companies are ensuring for the safe and secure online transaction. This region is expected to grow further in the coming years of the payment security market.

Segments:

The global payment security market has been segmented on the basis of component, organization size, end-users, and region.

Global Payment Security Market by Component:

– Solution

Encryption

Tokenization

Fraud detection and prevention

– Services

Support services

Integration services

Consulting service

Global Payment Security Market by Organization Size:

Large enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Others

Global Payment Security Market by End-Users:

BFSI

Healthcare

IT and telecom

Travel and hospitality

Others

Global Payment Security Market by Regions:

North America

Europe

APAC

Rest of the World

Study Objectives of Payment Security Market.

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Payment Security Market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To analyze the Payment Security Market based porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by type, application and End-User.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Payment Security.

Get Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/payment-security-market-3987

Intended Audience

Payment Security manufacturers

Original equipment manufacturers

Government agencies

Payment security vendors

Network solution providers

Independent software vendors

Consulting firms

System integrators

Research institutes and organizations

Technology standards organizations

Technology investors

Research institutes,

System Integrators

Research/Consultancy firms

TABLE OF CONTENTS

LIST OF TABLES

TABLE 1 PAYMENT SECURITY MARKET, BY COMPONENT

TABLE 2 PAYMENT SECURITY MARKET, BY ORGANIZATION SIZE

TABLE 3 PAYMENT SECURITY MARKET, BY END USERS

TABLE 4 PAYMENT SECURITY MARKET, BY REGION

TABLE 5 NORTH AMERICA PAYMENT SECURITY MARKET, BY COMPONENT

TABLE 6 NORTH AMERICA PAYMENT SECURITY MARKET, BY ORGANIZATION SIZE

TABLE 7 NORTH AMERICA PAYMENT SECURITY MARKET, BY END USERS

TABLE 8 NORTH AMERICA PAYMENT SECURITY MARKET, BY REGION

TABLE 9 U.S. PAYMENT SECURITY MARKET, BY COMPONENT

TABLE 10 U.S. PAYMENT SECURITY MARKET, BY ORGANIZATION SIZE

TABLE 11 U.S. PAYMENT SECURITY MARKET, BY END USERS

TABLE 12 U.S. PAYMENT SECURITY MARKET, BY REGION

TABLE 13 EUROPE PAYMENT SECURITY MARKET, BY COMPONENT

TABLE 14 EUROPE PAYMENT SECURITY MARKET, BY ORGANIZATION SIZE

TABLE 15 EUROPE PAYMENT SECURITY MARKET, BY END USERS

TABLE 16 EUROPE PAYMENT SECURITY MARKET, BY REGION

TABLE 17 U.K. PAYMENT SECURITY MARKET, BY COMPONENT

TABLE 18 U.K. PAYMENT SECURITY MARKET, BY ORGANIZATION SIZE

TABLE 19 U.K. PAYMENT SECURITY MARKET, BY END USERS

TABLE 20 U.K. PAYMENT SECURITY MARKET, BY REGION

TABLE 21 ASIA-PACIFIC PAYMENT SECURITY MARKET, BY COMPONENT

TABLE 22 ASIA-PACIFIC PAYMENT SECURITY MARKET, BY ORGANIZATION SIZE

TABLE 23 ASIA-PACIFIC PAYMENT SECURITY MARKET, BY END USERS

Continued…

About Us:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Media Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com