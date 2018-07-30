Nickel Hydroxide Market 2018 | Global Growth by Manufacturers, Major Application Analysis & Forecast To 2021

Market Synopsis of Nickel Hydroxide Market

This report states that the Global Nickel Hydroxide Market has seen a positive growth in the past few years and it is estimated that the market will grow significantly in near future. Nickel hydroxide is an integral chemical compound which is mostly used batteries manufacturing. As per the report, it has been analyzed that increasing demand for batteries will simultaneously increase the demand for nickel hydroxide. From the application segment, the mid-high rate batteries has accounted the largest share in 2016 followed by pocket batteries. Geographically, China ranks top in productions and capacity.

Key Players

Market Research Future (MRFR) recognizes the following companies as the key players in the Global Nickel Hydroxide Market: Norilsk Nickel, Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd, ERAMET, Tanaka Chemical Corporation.

Other Prominent Vendors in the market are: Jiangmen chancsun Umicore Industry Co., Ltd, Henan Kelong New Energy Co., Ltd, Jilin Jien Nickel Industry Co., LTD, ALT Cobalt & Nickel Products (Dalian) Co., Ltd and others.

Further the report states that China holds the leading position in terms of production, consumption and capacity with a market share of 42.10% followed by Europe. Due to the huge customer base of batteries, the manufacturer has got an ample opportunity to cover the global market by increasing their production capacity.

In this report it has been also analyzed that Nickel Hydroxide plays dynamic role in the Ni based cadmium batteries which have long service life. Currently, demand for Ni-CD batteries is growing at a higher pace than in the past few years.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors. For further information.

