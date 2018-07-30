Feeding Distiller Dried Grains with Solubles (DDGS) Market CAGR Projected to Grow at 4.8% through 2018 to 2028

Growing preference for animal nutrition to enable higher performance continues to drive the growth of feeding distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS) market, with their proliferating use in animal feedstock. That said, the growing production of livestock and poultry is expected to fuel the need for animal feedstock, in turn triggering the adoption of feeding distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS). Moreover, addition of enzymes in feeding distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS) has enhanced their abilities to provide improved nutritional value to animals. This is expected to support the feeding distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS) market growth during the assessment period.

A new report by Fact.MR has revealed new growth pathways for feeding distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS) from a global perspective during the forecast period, 2018-2028. The report foretells that the sales of feeding distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS) are estimated to cross US$ 7 billion by end of the year of assessment (2028). The feeding distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS) market is also driven by increasing production of ethanol, feeding distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS) being the b-product of ethanol processing which is likely to increase the production and export of feeding distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS).

Global Feeding Distillers Dried Grains With Solubles (DDGS): Wheat and Corn – Efficient Alternative to Traditional Feedstock

Feeding distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS), used in animal feedstock, have gained significant traction owing to enhanced quality of nutrition and palatability. This has raised the demand for wheat and corn feeding distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS) as superior animal feeds, given their high protein content and low fats. In addition, these feeding distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS) also provide phosphorous, zinc, calcium and magnesium. In addition, wheat and corn feeding distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS) can replace other protein sources such as canola meal and soybean meal favoring cost reductions. In addition, manufacturers have also introduced rice based feeding distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS) that are a shade better than wheat and corn feeding distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS) and are projected to witness stellar adoption across the globe during the period of forecast.

Global Feeding Distiller Dried Grains With Solubles (DDGS): DDGS with Mid Protein (Min 45%) Levels to Witness Increased Consumption

It becomes essential while considering the amount of proteins to be delivered to livestock and poultry, based on the daily work routine and feed intake. According to the report, the demand for feeding distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS) with mid protein levels that constitute around 45 percent proteins have gained high traction as they offer both strength, and enhanced feed intake. In case of feeding distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS) with high protein level, the feedstock is likely to become difficult to digest, and can affect intake due to undesirable flavor. This has led to increased consumption of balanced protein diets, such as feeding distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS) with medium protein level during the period of assessment.

Global Feeding Distiller Dried Grains With Solubles (DDGS): Increasing Preference in the Poultry Space

The feeding distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS) market has been witnessing steady growth pace since the past couple of years, with poultry being the focal point of growth with respect to adoption rate. The report foresees that the demand for feeding distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS) from poultry sector is expected to increase at a stellar pace during the period of assessment. That said, the growth in the poultry industry is likely to significantly fuel the growth of the feeding distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS) market. According to USDA, the global broiler production is expected to grow by 2 percent in 2018 to reach 92.5 million tons. However, sales of the global broiler production is expected to grow by 2 percent in 2018 to reach 92.5 million tons has been concentrated around beef cattle and dairy cattle owing to higher daily feed intake. With growing beef production worldwide, the use of feeding distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS) is likely to grow, consequently supporting the growth of the feeding distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS) market during the review period.