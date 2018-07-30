Ethernet Switch Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2023

Market Highlights:

An Ethernet switch is a data link layer used for LAN interconnection. In general multiple LANs are connected to Ethernet switch which is referred as bridge network. By bridging the connections, the wastage of bandwidth can be reduced i.e. in the process of packet movement. In general, Ethernet switches are classified into modular switches and fixed configuration switches. Modular switches allows to add extra modules/ switches which help in increasing the speed by changing networks with help of flexibility. Cisco’s modular switches such as Catalyst 4K and 6K are application specific such as for firewall or network analysis, cooling fans and many more. In the case of fixed configuration switches the expansion of ports is not possible and are further classified into unmanaged switches, smart switches and managed L2,L3 switches. Smart switches can have very high switching speeds. Smart switches possess management interface which can help in managing the desired switching network.

The demand for high speed data services among enterprises, adoption of cloud based services among various verticals of organization is primarily responsible for global Ethernet switch market growth. The deployment of data centers and necessity for high speed connectivity solution between data centers and organizations, increase in internet usage are fuelling the market growth.

Major Key Players

Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.),

Huawei Technologies (China),

Hewlett-Packard (U.S.),

Arista (U.S.),

Juniper Networks (U.S.),

H3C (China),

Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. (U.S.),

D-Link Corporation (U.S.),

Allied Telesis, Inc.( U.S.),

Alcatel-Lucent (France), TRENDnet, Inc. (U.S.), Dell Inc. (U.S.) are some of the prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the Global Ethernet Switch Market.

According to MRFR, The global Ethernet Switch Market is expected to reach approximately USD 6.84 billion by the end of 2023 with 4.07% CAGR during forecast period 2017-2023

Regional Analysis

Regionally, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share from countries such China, Japan, and India among others. The reason is attributed to growing number of data centers in the region. Increasing application of big data analytics and cloud-based services in various end-user segments such as automotive, healthcare, colleges or schools is expected to grow the market at fast pace. However, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing over the forecast period, 2017-2023.

Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the market can be segmented into modular ethernet switches and fixed configuration ethernet switches. Fixed configuration ethernet switches can be further segmented into unmanaged switches, smart switches and managed L2 and L3 switches. Out of these, modular ethernet switches segment accounted for the largest market share majorly due to its benefits like safe, easy to use and elegant in design and features.

On the basis of switching port, the market can be segmented into 100ME and 1GbE, 10GbE, 40GbE and 100GbE. Out of these, 10GbE segment is projected to be the largest segment of ethernet switch market due to its adoption from large branch offices, data centers, campuses and telecommunication service providers.

On the basis of end-users, the market can be segmented into carrier ethernet, data center and enterprise and campus. Out of these, data center segment hold the significant share of the total market due to the booming telecommunication industry all over the world.

On the basis of region, the market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the world. Asia Pacific and North America region are the main regions contributing major share in global ethernet switch market. Asia Pacific dominated the ethernet switch market in past years in terms of revenue due to the growing IT and telecommunication industry. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region for the ethernet switch market.

Intended Audience