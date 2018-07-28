Al Badie Group CEO Mr. Khaled Al Badie Seeks to Collaborate with International Firms in Diverse Sectors

Dubai, (July 02, 2018) – Mr. Khaled Al Badie is the CEO and Vice President of the Al Badie Group, one of the leading names in the real estate development sector. He has been with the group since 2006 and has been instrumental in driving ABG to bigger successes. He seeks to tie up with international firms in various sectors in order to improve the prospects of his group.

ABG has long supposed that it is possible to achieve excellence via a shared approach, lucid co-operation and efficient teamwork. Its approach is based on optimal profit and minimal risk. Its business activities are diversified and comprise of Health Care, Hospitality, Finance, Insurance, General Manufacturing, Auto Leasing & Rental, Marine, Travel and Tourism, Defense Projects, Oil & Gas, Water & Electricity, IT, Property Development and more.

The company strives to establish and strengthen relationships with handpicked international firms. As Badie says, his group wants to work with global companies with a transparent system of cooperation and a shared approach that can benefit both parties in the relationship. He wishes to expand the operations of ABG to many other nations of the world.

The company is ready to form lasting partnerships with any type of business in any nation and welcomes any business that wants to collaborate with it. AL Badie believes that partnerships with ABG should be mutually beneficial, and both parties should get real value from the association.

About Mr. Khaled Al Badie:

Mr. Khaled Mohammed Bin Juan AL Badie is the CEO and VP of the AL Badie group. His association with the organization dates back to 2006.

