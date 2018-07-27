Pro Renovations Bromley Provides Dormer Loft Conversions in Bromley and South East London

Pro Renovations Bromley offers dormer loft conversion services in the whole Bromley and South East London area. The team provides clients with top-quality execution of the loft conversion project from start to finish.

[BROMLEY, 27/07/2018] – Pro Renovations Bromley provides attic/loft space conversion, renovation and refurbishment services for clients in the whole Bromley and South East London area. The team covers a wide range of services which includes planning, designing, carpentry, electrical work, plastering, plumbing/heating/tiling systems, and finishing to assure clients a smooth home extension process.

Dormer Loft Conversions

The dormer loft conversion is a type of conversion that expands an attic/loft space by extending the existing roof. Since a dormer is a roofed structure with windows projecting vertically from a sloping roof, the clients will end up with straight walls instead of slanted ones.

A dormer loft conversion is suitable for all types of houses and ideal for clients looking to add a living space to their home. The team at Pro Renovations Bromley builds the converted space to match the client’s current property design and function.

Unparalleled Experience in Building and Loft Conversion

With 20 years of experience in the building and loft conversion industry, the Pro Renovations Bromley team exceeds client expectation by taking care of every aspect of a project from start to finish, treating their clients to a hassle-free transaction.

Pro Renovations Bromley cultivates transparent communication with clients from the first consultation to the last phase of the project. They also handle the planning permission in cases where it is required by the property developer.

The team strives to build client trust by prioritising their requirements and presenting a detailed layout plan and accurate quotation. All of Pro Renovations Bromley projects have a 10 -ear guarantee scheme.

About Pro Renovations Bromley

Based in Bromley, Pro Renovations Bromley is a family-run company with over 20 years of experience in the building and loft conversion industry. They offer high-quality conversion, refurbishment and renovations services to all types of lofts in the whole of Bromley and South East London.

For more information about Pro Renovations Bromley and loft conversion, visit their website at http://www.prorenovationsbromleylofts.co.uk/.