Printing Toners Market : Latest Trends and Forecast Analysis by 2020

The global printing toner market is highly fragmented, as several players specializing in various aspects of the printing sector have a presence in the market. Xerox Corporation, Canon Inc., Astro-Med Inc., and Samsung Fine Chemicals are some of the key players in the global printing toner market and are likely to retain a dominant collective share in the market in the coming years. Players with significant presence in multiple areas of the printing sector are likely to dominate the global printing toner market in the coming years.

According to Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global printing toner market is likely to reach a valuation of US$4.3 bn by 2020. The printing toner market is expected to exhibit a solid 5.8% CAGR in the 2014-2020 forecast period.

Development of Biobased Printing Toners Instrumental in Shaping Printing Toner Market

One of the key factors shaping the global printing toner market is the rising awareness regarding the adverse environmental impact of the production process of conventional printing toners. While the use of printing toners has seen a constant rise over the last few decades, the use of polyester resin and styrene-acrylic compounds means their production process has a significant carbon footprint. The printing toner market has thus come under the scanner and various solutions for minimizing its environmental impact have been adopted. The development of biobased printing toners is an important one among these and is likely to be a crucial factor affecting the global printing toner market’s growth in the coming years. Players specializing in biobased printing toners could benefit from not just the growing popular appeal of biobased products but also the government support being provided to environmentally viable products.

Growth of the digital printing sector is a key driver for the global printing toner market. Due to the convenience afforded by digital image manipulation and data storage tools, digital printing has become the norm in several sectors and is likely to be adopted in more in the coming years, leading to steady demand from the global printing toner market.

Chemically Prepared Toners Likely to Exhibit Spectacular Rise in Global Printing Toner Market

By product type, the global printing toner market is bifurcated into conventional toners and chemically prepared toners. Conventional toners are the leading revenue contributors to the global printing toner market, accounting for more than 70% of the global printing toner market in 2013. Conventional toners benefit from their widespread applicability, as chemically prepared toners still suffer from a lack of supporting infrastructure. However, the uniform particle size of chemically prepared toners, which allows for smoother application and faster printing, has made a growth in the demand for chemically prepared toners likely in the coming years. Chemically prepared toners are thus expected to emerge as significant contributors to the global printing toner market in the coming years.

Regionally, North America and Europe are the leading contributors to the global printing toner market due to the widespread use of digital printing media and the growing demand from various application sectors of the printing toner market. However, the rising use of ecommerce portals and other uses of digital printing in emerging countries in Asia Pacific is likely to drive the printing toner market in the region in the coming years

