Netgear AC790S VS Huawei E5786 Cat6 MiFi

More and more LTE advanced networks are available worldwide, so more and more LTE advanced mobile hotspots are needed to support faster internet speeds. Huawei E5786 and Netgear Aircard 790s are both LTE Cat.6 routers(https://www.4gltemall.com/ue-CatID/lte-CatID-6.html/), even they are available for few years in the market, some people still don’t know what’s the difference between Huawei E5786 and Netgear AC790S. When they want to buy one LTE WiFi router(https://www.4gltemall.com/4g-wireless-router.html), they may ask which one is better. We will review the appearance, interfaces, variant models, specs, and other features about the Netgear AC790 and Huawei E5786 to see what the key difference is so as the reference for the potential users.

Huawei E5786 VS Netgear AC790S Appearance

Huawei E5786 had been available in the market for more than three years. It has a small LCD screen to show the internet connection status. The power button is at the side of the screen. On the top side, there is a menu button while on the opposite side, the USB 2.0 and two connectors are located. The back cover could be opened but the battery is built-in and can’t be removable. The SIM card slot and SD card slot are at the side with Menu button.

The Netgear Aircard 790s router(https://www.4gltemall.com/netgear-aircard-790s-4g-mobile-hotspot.html) also has a 2.4-inch screen but it’s a touchscreen where a user can do the simple setting. Of course, users can also see the connection status through the screen. At the side of the screen, there are “Home” and “Back” buttons. The power button is on the top edge side while the USB 3.0 and two connectors for external antennas are located at the other side. The back cover could be opened but the Netgear Aircard 790s battery could be removed for exchange. They both use Micro SIM card size.

Netgear AirCard 790S VS Huawei E5786 Specs and features

From the appearance, the Netgear Aircard 790 seems to be better than Huawei E5786 unlocked(https://www.4gltemall.com/huawei-e5786-4g-lte-cat6-mobile-wifi.html), not only on the touchscreen but also the removable battery. Then let’s have a look at the details about Netgear Aircard 790s specs and Huawei E5786 specs comparison in the table below:

Model: Huawei E5786

Product type: LTE Mobile Hotspot

Category: LTE Cat.6

Chipset: HiSilicon LTE Cat6 Chipset (Cortex A9 Processor)

Data rates: DL 300Mbps/UL 50Mbps

Supported 4G LTE frequency bands:

* Huawei E5786s-32a: Band 1/3/5/7/8/20/38

* Huawei E5786s-62a: Band 1/3/8/28

* Huawei E5786s-63a: Band 1/3/7/8/28/40

WLAN: 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band 2.4GHz & 5GHz

Max support users: 10 users

MIMO: 2 X 2 MIMO

Connector for external antenna: Two, TS-9 jacks

App management: Huawei Hilink APP

SIM type: Micro SIM

Battery: Non-removable, 3000mAh

Dimensions: 106 x 66 x 15.90mm

Ethernet Port: No

Other features: 2 band CA

Model: Netgear Aircard 790s

Product type: LTE Mobile Hotspot

Category: LTE Cat.6

Chipset: Qualcomm MDM9230

Data rates: DL 300Mbps/UL 100Mbps

Supported 4G LTE frequency bands: B1, B3, B7, B8, B28

WLAN: 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band 2.4GHz & 5GHz

Max support users: 15 users

MIMO: 2 x 2 MIMO

Connector for external antenna: Two, TS-9 jacks

App management: Netgear Aircard APP

SIM type: Micro SIM

Battery: Removable, 2930 mAh

Dimensions: 110 x 68 x 15 mm

Ethernet Port: No

Other features: 3 band CA

Summary

From the specs table, we can see the Netgear AC790S has similar specifications as Huawei E5786. They are both LTE Category 6 mobile WiFi hotspot(https://www.4gltemall.com/4g-wireless-router/3g-4g-pocket-wifi/300mbps-mobile-wifi.html) supporting peak download speed up to 300Mbps and upload speed to 50mbps. But Aircard 790s supports maximum users up to 15 devices while Huawei E5786 support max to 10 users. The feature of the touchscreen and removable battery of Netgear Aircard 790s should be the key difference between Aircard 790s and Huawei E5786. So in our opinion, the Netgear Aircard 790s would provide a better user experience than Huawei E5786.

The advantage of Huawei E5786 is that it has three variant models which support various LTE frequency bands and provides more options for users for various network providers. One point we have to mention is that the Netgear Aircard 790s price is a little bit expensive than that of Huawei E5786. If you would buy Netgear Aircard 790s or Huawei E5786 mobile hotspot, you should take care of these features.

