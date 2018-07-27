Global Membrane Separation Technology Market Research and Forecast 2017-2022

Membrane separation technology is defined as a process, which is used to purify and separate components from the mixture. It is widely used in the commercial and industrial processes. Membrane separation process operate without heating and therefore consider as a less energy process as compared to conventional thermal separation processes such as crystallization, sublimation etc. It is a purely physical process and both fractions retentate and permeate can be used. With recent advancements in the membrane separation technology market and increasing demand for the reduction of energy consumption in the chemical processing industry, newer membrane technologies and processes are being developed for new applications. The global membrane separation market is estimated to be grow with the CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast year 2017-2022. The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing demand of clean water and water treatment and stringent government regulations. In addition, increasing awareness of water scarcity and growing requirement of selective separation method are also estimated to drive the growth of the market.

However, there are certain factors that are hindering the growth of the market. High capital cost requirement and increasing life span of the membrane are the major constraint in the growth of the market. Besides these restraints, the global membrane separation technology is yet to explore its full potential.

Further, the global membrane separation technology market is analyzed on the basis of the geographical regions that are contributing significantly towards the growth of the market. On the basis of the geography, market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is estimated to account for major share in the global market. Increasing application of membrane separation technology in medical and pharmaceuticals industry and chemical processing sectors is the major factor backing the growth of the market in the region. Rest of the World is estimated to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period owing to increasing demand in Middle East and Africa region in food and beverages and pharmaceuticals region.

Some of the prominent vendors of the membrane technology market are Asahi Kasei Corporation Axeon Water Technologies, GE Water & Process Technologies, GEA Filteration, Hyflux Ltd., Inge GMBH, Koch Membrane Sepration Technology System Inc., Lanxess AG, Markel Corporation, Membranium, Merck Millipore, Microdyn, Nadir GMBH, Nitto Denko Corporation, Pall Corporation, Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Pentair PLC, The 3M Company, The Dow Chemical Company, Toray Industries Inc., Veolia Environment SA and so on.

