Global Life Vests Market 2018 : Latest Global Industry Trends and Forecast Analysis

Orbis Research has discussed brief overview and in-depth assessment on Global Life Vests Market 2018 including key market trends,upcoming technologies,industry drivers,challenges,regulatory policies,with key company profiles and overall competitive scenario.The market study can help them to make critical business decisions on production techniques,raw materials procurement,and to increase industry chain cycle of market across the globe.

Life Vests are jackets of buoyant or inflatable construction, for supporting the wearer in deep water and preventing drowning. Life Vests are essential piece of gear for boating, fishing, and various water sports. It’s designed to keep the wearer’s head above the water, either in a vertical of face-up position depending on the type.

Currently, there are many producing companies in the world Life Vests industry, especially in Europe, North America and China. The main market players are Survitec, VIKING Life-Saving Equipment, The Coleman Company, Hansen Protection, Dräger, Johnson Outdoors, Kent Sporting Goods, LALIZAS, Mustang Survival, O’Neill, International Safety Products, SECUMAR, SALUS MARINE WEAR INC., Dongtai Jianghai, Stormy Lifejackets, Wuxi Xingtai Shipping Equipment, MW Watersports, SeaSafe Systems, Ningbo Zhenhua Electrical Equipment, Aqua Life, Eyson and Xiamen Shenshou Science and Technology etc. The consumption revenue of Life Vests is about 1669.3 M USD in 2015.

Europe is the largest consumption of Life Vests, with a sales revenue market share nearly 27.24%in 2015.

The second place is USA; following Europe with the sales revenue market share over 19.40% in 2015. China is another important consumption market of Life Vests.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Life Vests will register a 6.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 2650 million by 2023, from US$ 1860 million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Life Vests market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Foam Vests

Inflatable Vests

Hybrid Vests

Segmentation by application:

Adults

Kids

Animals

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Some of Major Point From TOC of Global Life Vests Market 2018

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Life Vests Consumption 2013-2023

2.1.2 Life Vests Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Life Vests Segment by Type

2.2.1 Foam Vests

2.2.2 Inflatable Vests

2.2.3 Hybrid Vests

2.3 Life Vests Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Life Vests Consumption Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global Life Vests Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.3 Global Life Vests Sale Price by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 Life Vests Segment by Application

2.4.1 Adults

2.4.2 Kids

2.4.3 Animals

2.5 Life Vests Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Life Vests Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.2 Global Life Vests Value and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.3 Global Life Vests Sale Price by Application (2013-2018)

Continued…

