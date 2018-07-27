Electronic Shutter Technology Market – Segmentation, Application, Technology, Analysis and Forecast 2018 to 2022

Global Electronic Shutter Technology Market – Overview

Camera technology has evolved at a considerable pace in the last few years, with new technology and product features being rolled out consistently. Market Research Future, a firm which specializes in market reports related to semiconductor and electronics sector among others, recently published a report on this market. The market for electronic shutter is expected to develop at an astounding CAGR per cent in the forecast period.

The major growth driver of Electronic Shutter Technology Market includes growing market of smartphones and tablets, growing demand for high resolution in digital cameras and growing usage of image sensors in biometric systems among others.

However, presence of competent technology and technical limitation are some of the major factors which are hindering the growth of Electronic Shutter Technology Market.

Key Players:

Some of the major players in Global Electronic Shutter Technology Market include Sony Corporation (Japan), Himax Imaging Inc. (Taiwan), Galaxy Core Inc. (China), SK Hynix Inc. (South Korea), Omni Vision Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Samsung Semiconductor, Inc. (U.S.), Toshiba corporation (Japan), Canon Inc. (Japan), Panasonic Corporation (Japan) and Apple (U.S.) among others.

Industry Segments

The global Electronic Shutter Technology Market can be segmented by technology into CMOS sensors, and CCD sensors among others. By application the sector is divided into consumer electronics, broadcast, automotive, retail, government, and surveillance among others. Consumer electronics are the major segment from where a large chunk of demand is generated for this sector.

Detailed Regional Analysis

As per MRFR analysis, North America is expected to dominate the global electronic shutter technology market with the largest market share, and therefore accounting for a large market share and is expected to grow with a billion dollar revenue by 2022. Electronic global shutter technology market in Asia-pacific market is expected to generate high growth rate of CAGR as compared to 2016. The Europe market for electronic global shutter technology market is expected to grow at an astonishing CAGR in the forecast period.

Global Competitive Analysis

The entry of new industry players in the segment has initiated a trend of volume-driven growth that has been observed to intensify with the addition of new and advanced products. The best long-term growth opportunities for this sector can be captured by ensuring ongoing process improvements and financial flexibility to invest in the optimal strategies.

Cutting edge Features like high megapixel counts, 4K video and wireless connectivity are have transformed the product category. Industry leaders are trying to refine electronic shutters further so as to capitalize further on the photography boom.

Latest Industry News:

Nov 2017 Leica CL has launched a 24.2-megapixel sensor, 49-point contrast autofocus and Maestro II series processor that’s on the TL2. The CL 10 fps burst shooting speeds in both mechanical and electronic shutter modes, lets you capture around 33 RAW images before the buffer fills. The electronic shutter is good for street or golf photographers.

Oct 2017 Sony a7R III has been launched which comes equipped with a new shutter mechanism should also help reduce vibration and is rated to a pro level 500,000 actuations. The 7R III has also been improved to yield better quality when using the full sensor. 1080p offers frame rates up to 120fps as well.

Mar 2017 The Fujifilm X100F has been launched which includes a mechanical and electronic shutter. This feature can enable the use of very fast shutter speeds with the electronic shutter, which is useful when photographing at wide apertures in bright light. The Fujifilm X100F also is reasonably well at tracking a slow moving subject that is moving in a predictable pattern.

July 2017 Sony’s has recently released “a9,” the latest in a long line of a-series cameras, is an amazing device that brings handheld night shooting alive. The electronic shutter enables shutter speeds up to one-32,000th of a second, which Sony says vastly outperforms mechanical limits of one-8,000th of a second. The electronic shutter eliminates shutter sounds and also the screen never “blacks out” when the shutter button is pressed.

