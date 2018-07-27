Easy tips to preserve your kitchen gears and cooking appliances during Monsoon

There is nothing like welcoming the cool breeze and enjoying the rain showers after the heat of the scorching summers with a steaming big cup of coffee along with some fritters or snacks. But, as with everything else, the rainy season also comes with its own set of downsides. And unfortunately, most of these downsides have to do with challenges related to health care, skin care, and home care or even care for the kitchen gears and cooking appliances, for that matter.

Kitchen being the heart of every home too needs proper maintenance and care, especially during the monsoon season. Without care, the shelf life of kitchen gear and cooking appliances can severely decline, and the cost of this can add up to be a burden on your pocket. But, don't let this fear dampen your spirits. Here are some easy and quick tips to preserve your kitchen gear and cooking appliances during the Monsoon season:

1. Knives

Caring for a good set of knives, especially during monsoon is a must to keep the blades in tip-top shape, rather than having to replace them every couple of weeks. Wash knives by hand after each use, and never leave them soaking in dishwasher. Doing so can dull the blades and cause handles made of wood or other organic materials to deteriorate much more quickly. Instead, wipe stainless steel blades with dishwashing liquid and warm water, rinse well, and dry immediately and thoroughly with a paper towel. Also, store knives in a safe place where their blades won’t come in contact with potentially damaging surfaces. The ideal solution is a wooden knife block, which you can keep on your counter for easy access.

2. Pots and Pans

When cooking with gas, maintain low flames to avoid burning the sides of your pots and pans. It is advisable to not to leave dirty pots and pans overnight especially during the monsoon when bacteria grows at a faster rate ; wash them inside and out soon after you use them, but always allow them to cool first. Store them on hooks or a rack, if possible, instead of stacking them on top of one another.

Also, to protect the non-stick pans which are excellent for many types of healthy cooking, and keep up with its delicate finish, never use metal utensils with it—only wood, silicone, rubber, and plastics ladles are strictly advisable. While non-stick pans are dishwasher-safe, you can increase their longevity if you coat their interiors with a thin layer of vegetable oil after each washing. If you have a stained pan, boil a mixture of one cup of water, one-half cup of liquid bleach, and two tablespoons of baking soda in the pan for five minutes before washing. This will help to maintain its delicate finish for years to come.

3. Toaster / Pizza Makers/ Juicers / Food Processors / Microwave

After unplugging the toaster/ pizza maker/ any other such appliance, gently shake your appliance over the trash or clean with a dry paper towel to remove any excess food particles. Avoid using water or other cleaners when cleaning the inside the appliances. Use a dry cloth to clean the tray. Always check the electrical wires of such appliances including juicers, food processors before the monsoon season is about to set. Also, you can place silicone packets near your gadgets to prevent moisture in the kitchen.

4. Coffee Maker/ Blenders

Because coffee maker and blenders are used daily, they are especially prone to germs and can host mold and other microscopic pests especially during monsoon, if not cleaned properly. Leaving leftover coffee/ other food stuff in the open invites bacteria to come in, especially over several days. A more thorough wash of removable parts is recommended. To sanitize it, clean it once a month with a 1:1 mixture of white vinegar and water.

Also, to prevent moisture get into your kitchen uninvitingly keep the kitchen’s fan as high as possible and keep the windows open.