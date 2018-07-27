Director of Digital Marketers India Delivered Session in a B2B Content Marketing Summit

Qwardo conducted a B2B content marketing summit in which international keynote speakers were interviewed. The international speakers shared best practices and some secrets on the best content writing services as well as using content at its best to empower the digital marketing campaigns.

Ashvini Vyas, more popularly known as Ash Vyas, is one of the keynote speakers at this virtual B2B virtual content marketing summit. She is interviewed by the host of the event, Mr. Srinivas Penumaka. Ashvini has shared insightful answers of the questions related to content marketing. She shared a complete strategy of using content during different stages of the sales funnel. She also shared some tips and tricks of empowering digital marketing campaigns to generate more leads. Her insightful answers and details related to content in a lead generation process will give you much needed coaching on using the content in your digital marketing campaigns. Also, she shared some amazing tips on effective usage of gated content and content upgrade tricks.

Ashvini Vyas, Director of Digital Marketers India and a well known digital marketing expert has more than a decade long experience in digital marketing and international business development. She offers digital marketing and consulting services as well as she is a keynote speaker and corporate trainer. Because of her impressive profile, she was selected as one of the keynote speakers at this B2B content marketing summit with many other big names.

In her interview, she has addressed many roadblocks faced by many digital marketing and SEO professionals which are listed below:

• The first step to start lead generation funnel

• Steps to create an effective content marketing strategy

• Tips to use content as an asset to generate leads

• Types of content

• Use of different content during different stages

• Tips of gated content

• Tips on content upgrade

• Actual meaning of a unique content

• And more

On this occasion she shared, “It was a great pleasure getting interviewed by Srinivas. I have given interviews in the past as well, but Srinivas asked many interesting questions to make this interview truly resourceful for viewers. Also, I didn’t hide any information. I actually have shared all secret sauces along with the complete strategy of using content for lead generation. I always like to help aspiring digital marketers and this is my contribution in that direction.”

According to Ashvini Vyas, Digital Marketing Expert from India, content is the most important ingredient of any successful SEO or digital marketing campaign. She remarked, “Content is used during all stages of digital marketing campaigns in different forms and it has to be used wisely to get expected results.”

In her interview in this B2B digital marketing summit she has also addressed important questions:

• What metrics should be measured to gauge the success of a content marketing campaign?

• How to deal with clients? How to deal with impatience clients?

• How to educate clients about the lead generation process?

The interview is a great learning resource for companies and digital marketing managers that want to use content effectively to generate leads. Watch complete interview here: https://youtu.be/wQZBSAjq2sc