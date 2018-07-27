Best Pipeline Leak Detection Services in India – Parsan

Leakage of water in the pipelines is a significant loss of natural water resources to the nation and involves great costs to detect such pipe leaks and their correction. If there is underground leak problem, the main difficulty is to locate the exact point of leak. Invisible leakages can impact the supply of water to the cities and it must be dealt with seriously.

In India, a select few leak detection companies are working for the common goal of smoothening the systematic flow of water throughout the year. We have professional agencies with many years of experience to rectify water leak problems in the country using their innovative leak detection systems.

How pipeline leak detection services work:

Famous pipeline leak detection agencies like Parson use latest and ultramodern gadgets to cover leak problems in the country. These companies offer a complete range of services to identify both traceable and non-traceable leak points in pipes over ground, underground or those going deep through the waterbeds in the country.

Pipeline leak detection is done by using mobile and immobile meters to localize leaks by acoustic signals. Once a leak erupts, there are shock waves and vibrations in the water sinusoidal. Using modern gadgets, these signals give us exact location of the leak as the whole system is integrated with GIS system. First each zone is covered to capture every leakage and then every leakage problem is addressed.

Why pipeline leak detection is necessary:

Often after installation of underground pipes and fittings of drinking water is connected by long network systems and sometimes due to poor fitting work on the pipes by either misalignment, loose screws or metal damage, the pressure in the pipe builds up from a gap and erupts causing further widening of the leakage. On the ground, such leaks can be detected easily by the eye but deep underground, it is not possible. This causes substantial natural resource loss to the nation and also the financial costing is increased. Additionally, owing to oversized pipes, fittings to reservoirs and water collection systems, this becomes a big problem to address and can aggravate further into serious trouble wherever the network is going. Either for purification purposes, water collection or distribution to canals and other miscellaneous projects, water leakage must be addressed at the earliest period of time since even minor leaks can lead to bigger problems. Thus, an immediate damage to a pipe network must be identified quickly and remedied as soon as possible.

Leak detection requires skill and expertise to locate the exact leak spot. Once a liquid escapes a faulty pipe, the spot exhibits shock waves travelling down the water column bilaterally in a sinusoidal way. These shock waves exacerbate into more stronger vibrations when they collide at the leaking point and thus, become more prone to widening the pipe gap area. These vibrations are also called structure-borne sound waves. However, other factors to determine the efficacy of wave strength like the pipe material, soil bed and other factors.

Good companies have three types of leak detection services. Parson uses all three of them which are categorized into zone measurement, pre-location expertise and pinpointing. It also also uses geophysical tools like ground penetrating radar and highly sensitive geophones to detect pipeline leaks in difficult conditions.