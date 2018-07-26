Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market is Dominated by North America

The oligonucleotide synthesis market is the highly growing market in developed and developing countries due to the fast growing life science industry, rising focus on genetics and genomics in the research and diagnostics applications, and rising application of oligonucleotides in therapeutics.

The market overview section of the report comprises qualitative analysis of the overall oligonucleotide synthesis market considering the factors determining the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints and opportunities, along with Porter’s five force analysis and market attractiveness analysis. In addition, market opportunity analysis for product for global as well as Asia Pacific has also been provided. The report also comprises applications of oligonucleotides, and PEST analysis.

The global oligonucleotide synthesis market has been segmented on the basis of product, application and end user. The product segment is further segmented as, reagents & consumables, equipment, and synthesized oligonucleotide. The synthesized oligonucleotide segment is further segmented as, DNA oligonucleotides, RNA oligonucleotides, and others. Synthesized oligonucleotide segment accounted major share in 2016 of oligonucleotide synthesis market and expected to register high CAGR over forecast period.

By application, the global oligonucleotide synthesis market is segmented as, research, therapeutics, and diagnostics. The research accounted major share in 2016 of oligonucleotide synthesis market. The segment is further segmented as, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Next Generation Sequencing (NSG), and others. The therapeutic segment is fast growing segment by application over the forecast period owing to rising application of oligonucleotides in therapeutics. The segment is further segmented as antisense oligonucleotides, and nucleic acid aptamers. In market only few drugs are approved for therapeutic purpose and more than 100 are in various stages of clinical trials.

On the basis of end user, the global oligonucleotide synthesis market is segmented as biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies, research institutes, and diagnostic laboratories. Research institutes segment accounted major share in 2016 by end user in global oligonucleotide synthesis market. The biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies segment is expected to register high CAGR over forecast period. Increasing research and development activities, and rising demand for new drug development for rare and genetic disease is expected to drive growth of biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies segment over the forecast period. Moreover, rising application of oligonucleotides in diagnostics is expected to drive the growth of diagnostics segment over the forecast period.

The market for these product, application and end user has been extensively analyzed on the basis of factors such as usage pattern, sales revenue, and geographic presence of major market players and their product developments. The market size and forecast in terms of revenue (US$ million), for each of these segments, and the sub-segments have been provided for the period 2015 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year. The report also provides the compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) for each segment for the forecast period 2017 to 2025.

Geographically, the oligonucleotide synthesis market has been classified into five segments namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The market size forecast for each region has been provided for the period 2015 to 2025, in terms of product, application and end user, along with the CAGR (%) for the forecast period 2017 to 2025.

The report also provides a section on the competitive landscape, wherein the market share analysis of leading players in the global oligonucleotide synthesis market, in terms of percentage share in 2016 has been provided. The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the global oligonucleotide synthesis market such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation (a part of Merck KGaA), Integrated DNA Technologies, GE Healthcare, Kaneka Eurogentec S.A., Agilent Technologies, Applied Biosystems, BioAutomation, Eurofins Genomics, Gene Design, Inc. among others. The major market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies and recent developments.

