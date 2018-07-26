New Pulse Capacitor Combines High Dielectric Constant with Increased Stability

NORTHVALE, New Jersey, USA – New Yorker Electronics is distributing the new Exxelia Temex CF/CFS Series Dielectric Ceramic Pulse Chips Capacitors with a Printed Resistor option. Designed for Military/Defense, these capacitors are ideal for charge/discharge applications and AC filtering for high power RF.

It combines the high dielectric constant of an X7R dielectric with the stability of an NPO dielectric. With its low dissipation factor, the C4xx ceramic is recommended for AC line filtering for high power RF and for pulse applications.

Different models among the CFS Stacked Capacitors series have individual features. For example, the C Series is an unleaded chip capacitor for surface mounting with optional tinning. The P, PL, L, R, RU models are DIL or Ribbon leaded chip capacitors for surface mounting recommended to eliminate thermomechanical stresses (R: varnished chips, RU: uncoated chips). The N and NU models are DIL leaded chip capacitors for through-hole circuits (N: varnished chips, NU: uncoated chips).

For both series, leaded chips are always marked while it is available on request on unleaded chips. And both series offer Hi-Rel quality screening, available voltages between 500V and 10,000V and tolerances between 2% and 20%. Case sizes are available between 1812 and 16080 and terminations are SMD DIL leaded. Different screen printed resistor values are also available.

Features & Benefits:

• Pulse Capacitor

• Miniature high voltage capacitor 500 – 10kV

• Temperature coefficient (-2,200 +/- 500) ppm/°C

• Multilayer chip ceramic capacitors

• Size 1812 to 16080

• C4xx dielectric

• Capacitance range: 27pF to 15µF

• Printed Resistor Option Range: from 100kΩ/sq to 1GΩ/sq

• Operating Temperature: -55 °C to +125 °C

Applications:

• Military/Defense:

– AC Line Filtering for High Power RF

– Pulse Applications

New Yorker Electronics is franchise distributor of Exxelia Temex, a member of the Exxelia Group, and supplies its full line of Film, Mica, Tantalum, Aluminum Electrolytics and Ceramic Capacitors as well as its EMI/RFI Filters, Magnetics, Position Sensors, Slip Rings and Rotary Joints.

