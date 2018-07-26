LKM Recycling Offers Multi-Functional Waste Skips and Bins

As part of their commitment to providing efficient waste management solutions, LKM Recycling offers multi-functional waste skips, bins and vehicles for hire. Each product is compliant with the UK standards for commercial waste management.

[SITTINGBOURNEE, 26/07/2018] — LKM Recycling, a specialist in commercial waste management and recycling solutions in the UK, offers a multi-functional waste skips and bins to meet total waste management requirements in businesses. The company has a fleet of skip-hire vehicles for efficient transport services.

Waste Skips and Bins for Hire in Sittingbourne

LKM Recycling offers competitively priced waste skips and bins for hire in Sittingbourne. The company’s multifunctional fleet of vehicles include articulated bulkers, roll on and roll off’s, skip lorries, car collections and a flat bed with a hiab.

With over 1,000 waste containers for hire, LKM Recycling offers a range of sizes to cater to a variety of waste collection and management requirements.

The company also provides a large fleet of waste collection vehicles to their network of suppliers. Each vehicle is monitored using an advanced computer tracking system.

Among LKM Recycling’s newest investment is the Predator Car Baler which they offer to their suppliers. The vehicle delivers tight compaction of scrap cars that allow safer storage in yards, more stable loading and maximum loading capacity.

Fully Compliant Solutions and Services

In their commitment to providing safe and healthy waste management solutions, LKM Recycling’s services are fully compliant with waste management laws and regulations. Their expertise in providing waste management logistic solutions allows them to help businesses cut their waste streams while boosting efficiency and minimising environmental impact.

About LKM Recycling

As a leading provider of commercial waste management solutions in the UK, LKM Recycling is committed to reducing the country’s emissions and carbon footprint. The company aims to promote environmental awareness through their range of services including wood, plastic and scrap metal recycling, upcycling of recyclable waste and waste management of confidential documents.

Learn more about the company and their services by visiting http://www.lkm.org.uk.