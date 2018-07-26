Global Quantum cryptography Market 2018 Global Recent Trends, Size, Growth, Segments, Supply, Demand and Analysis by Forecast to 2023

Market Scenario

The quantum cryptography makes use of physics for its security model. The quantum cryptography provides advanced cryptographic systems that cannot be easily compromised. It allows two parties to share secret keys that are known only to them. The keys are used to encrypt and decrypt messages that the parties intend to share among each other. The major advantage of the quantum cryptographic system is that it allows the communicating users to detect any presence of third party this allows complete secrecy for the message being transferred in the system. Major advantage of using a quantum key distribution system is it allows to detect the presence of any third party if any in the system.

Quantum cryptographic solution providers such as PQ Solutions, Infineon, and Qubitekk are some of the major players in the Quantum Cryptography market. PQ Solutions deals in data protection and data security. The company provides security services for data at rest and data in transit. In addition, it provides next generation access control system for data protection. Whereas, Infineon focuses on semiconductor solutions and also automotive electronics. Furthermore, the company also deals in industrial power control, power management & multimarket, chip card & security. Qubitekk deals in quantum cryptography solutions that are designed for machine to machine communication. The company also provides components for quantum computing.

Increasing data security and privacy concerns. In addition, rise in adoption of cloud storage and computing technologies drives the growth for market. However, low customer awareness about quantum cryptography hinders the market growth. The rising demands for security solutions across verticals is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market.

The Quantum Cryptography market has been segmented on the basis of service, application, vertical, component and end user. The vertical segment is classified into banking and financial services, consumer goods and retail, government and defense, IT and telecom, healthcare and life sciences. The IT and telecom is expected to hold major share in the segment which is supported by increasing cyber-attacks and need for safety and security.

The North America region holds the largest market share of the market across the globe due to rise in cyber-attacks, adoption of cloud based applications in the region and growing concerns for security are few factors favoring the growth for the quantum cryptography market.

The Quantum Cryptography market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 14% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Key Players:

Some of the prominent players in the Quantum Cryptography market: PQ Solutions (U.K), Infineon (Germany), Qubitekk (U.S), Quintessencelabs (Australia), Nucrypt Llc (U.S), Crypta Labs (U.K), qutools GmbH (Germany), Magiq Technologies (U.S), NEC Corporation (Japan) and Toshiba (Japan)

Quantum cryptography Market Segmentation:

The global quantum cryptography market is segmented on the basis of service, application, vertical, and component. The service segment is classified into support and maintenance services, deployment and integration services, consulting services. Based on application, the market is segmented into database encryption, application security and network security. The vertical segment includes banking and financial services, consumer goods and retail, government and defense, it and telecom, healthcare and life sciences. Based on component the market is segmented into hardware and software. The deployment and integration services to hold the major share of the market owing to the increasing demand for secure data transmissions.

Regional Analysis:

The Quantum Cryptography market is studied for Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The North American market growth is attributed to high adoption of cloud based applications and increasing safety and security concerns.

Market Research Analysis:

North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific market is witnessing rapid growth due to growth in digital data and digital intelligent devices which is further supplemented by digital India campaigns by the Indian government. The U.S. holds majority of the market share both in terms of revenue as well as adoption of quantum cryptography market.

