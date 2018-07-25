Polyester Taffeta Market Growth and New Market Opportunities Explored 2025

Taffeta is a Persian word, which means ’twisted woven’. Taffeta is basically a crisp, smooth, and plain fabric that is tightly woven with the same number of polyester yarns in both directions. The material or fabric appears luxurious with a refined look and is made from a weave of polyester fibers. Polyester taffeta ranges from being soft to stiff and from light to medium in weight. It is available in a wide range of colors, is UV-resistant, and has low moisture retention capability.

Polyester taffeta is an ideal material for making gowns, skirts, dresses, and other clothing. It is employed in various segments such as upholstery fabric, apparels, industrial clothing and other consumer goods such as umbrellas, camping tents, raincoats, and other water proofing products. Polyester taffeta products are utilized in various end-use industries due to its low moisture retention, UV-resistant capability, light weight, durability, wrinkle resistance, and lavish appearance. Polyester taffeta is a good insulating material.

Consequently, it is employed in the electrical & electronics industry. Based upon application, upholstery fabric and apparels segments accounted for the major share of the global polyester taffeta market in 2016. It is used for making sofa covers, bed sheets, pillow covers, etc., in the upholstery fabric segment. The electrical & electronics segment accounted for an average share of the market in 2016; however, the segment is estimated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific held a significant share of the global polyester taffeta market in 2016. It was followed by North America and Europe. Demand for polyester taffeta is rising in Asia Pacific due to the growth in industries, especially in developing countries such as China and India. Improvement in standard of living and increase in income of the population in developing economies have boosted the demand for polyester taffeta in Asia Pacific. Rapid industrialization, increase in upcoming residential and commercial construction projects, focus on improving interior esthetics, and increasing population of middle class are vital factors that are anticipated to drive the demand for polyester taffeta.

Apparel and upholstery fabrics segments are expected to hold a prominent share of the polyester taffeta market in Asia Pacific. Europe and North America are estimated to expand at a relatively sluggish pace in the near future due to the economic slowdown in these regions. Germany and Italy are considered to be prominent markets for polyester taffeta in Europe. The polyester taffeta market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is in an emerging phase. The market in these regions is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

