Global Lung Cancer Diagnosis and Therapeutics Market Research and Forecast 2018-2023

The global lung cancer diagnosis market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% by 2023. Lung cancer occurs when cells of the lung become abnormal and begin to grow out of control. As more cancer cells develop, they form into a tumor and spread to other areas of the body. There are two types of lung cancer; Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and Small cell lung cancer (SCLC). Several factors such as pollution, smoking, passive smoking and other factors cause lunch cancer. There are several factors that are being considered for the cause of the lung cancer such as rising pollution due to the amount of carbon particles inhaled by humans. Robust healthcare expenditure within the developed countries, increasing pollution, Government initiatives for lung cancer, and rising cases of smoking are some of the major factors that fuel the growth of the market. Several signs and symptoms of lung cancer include coughing up blood, weight loss, chest pain, shortness of breath and others.

The lung cancer diagnosis and therapeutics market has been segmented into by type, by treatment, by diagnosis, by stages, and by end user. On the basis type, the market has been bifurcated into non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer. According to therapy, the market has been bifurcated into chemotherapy, targeted therapy, immunotherapy, radiation therapy and others. Based on diagnosis, the market has been bifurcated into CT-scan, X-rays, lung cancer screening, needle biopsy, bronchoscopy, sputum cytology and others On the basis of end user, the market has been bifurcated into multispecialty hospitals and cancer research centers.

Geographically, the worldwide lung cancer diagnosis and therapeutics showcase is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific market is considered to be the fastest growing market globally. The rise in the number of cancer patients in the APAC region is considered to rise eventually enabling the lung cancer diagnosis and therapeutics market to grow. The North America and Europe are considered to be the dominating markets due to various factors such as high healthcare expenditure, development in technology, support from government, rising key players and other factors.

The key players in the lung cancer diagnosis and therapeutics market include Astrazeneca plc, Eli lilly and Sanofi-Aventis, Arqule Inc, Daiichi Sankyo co. Ltd, Celgene, Merck, Pfizer, Ventana, Roche, Genentech, Glaxosmith, Boehringer, Novartis, Bayer, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eisai, AbbVie, Pharmacyclics.

