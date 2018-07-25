Design the workplace seating with ergonomic series of Geeken

New Delhi, July 2018 – Geeken is one of the leading manufacturers of modular office Furniture and Seating Systems in India for over 30 years. Unveiling the new seating collecting that enhances the new casual workplace with resting support for leaning and sitting. These ergonomic chairs have been designed to suit people, especially for the sake of a worker’s size (body dimension), its special workstation, and the work that is being done there.

Work place is where you spend most of your time by seating at same place and it affects your health. Geeken Furniture has different categories which suits to different organization according to their need and comfort such as: – Modular series, institutional series, Storage series, Gold series, chair series, Sofa series etc. to provide the comfort to the customer. The complete series is available in static and mobile options in varied sizes and shapes, you will also experience modern and modular options. All series are incorporates technology into it and inspires people to keep away from special currencies and painful activities.

Mr.KN Pandey M.D Geeken Furniture Said, We believe that people would love to use something newer than their regular products if they have the availability or if they have easy access to such products.

Dynamism, Quality, Commitment, Service, Innovation & Customer focused approach are the essential factors that have helped brand ‘GeeKen’ attaining Numero Uno position in office furniture segment today. Geeken’s stylish furniture builds with excellence for comfort to increase the productivity at workplace and fit to the small space as well.

About Group- Geeken’s manufacturing unit has also been certified with ISO 9001: 2008, ISO 14001:2004 & ISO 18001:2007 which ensures compatibility with international quality management system standards, environmental management system and occupational health and safety management system. Besides this we are an international member of BIFMA. We also have been certified by Indian Green Building Council for observing and complying with all the norms like energy conservation as set by the IGBC.