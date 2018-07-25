Current Status And Prospects Of ERW Pipe In Steel Structure

The steel pipe structure was originally used for offshore or offshore structures, such as marine channel structures. Compared to seamless steel pipes, little is known about the function of the erw steel pipe joints. It was not until 1947 that the world’s first modern ocean channel was built in the Gulf of Mexico, and people realized the superiority of the straight seam pipe as a structural component. And then prompted people to start exploring the function of the steel pipe structure. Then, in the past more than half a century, many steel pipes with common shapes, beautiful structures and outstanding functions have emerged in various countries of the world. For example, the tree-shaped support of large-diameter thick-walled straight-slit steel pipe members cast steel joints is used in the terminal hall of Stuttgart Airport in Germany.

The structure has the characteristics of common shape, simple and bright; the roof structure of Kansai Airport Terminal Building in Osaka, Japan, uses a curved triangular truss with a circular tube section: Bush Lane Palace, London, UK, exposed circular tube section truss handle load Passed into the column, the water injected into the pipe section for fire prevention, just to make up for the shortcomings of the poor fire resistance of the steel structure construction; the opening and closing roof of the Skydome in Toronto, Canada, and the high-speed railway station of the Charles de Gaulle airport in France are all famous steel pipes. Structural construction, China’s straight seam welded pipe structure is carried out later than Western Europe, North America, Japan and other countries, but in the last decade, the erw steel pipe structure has also been rapidly developed in China. In particular, the completion of the Olympic venues represented by the Bird’s Nest not only established a common prehistoric landmark construction for the 2008 Olympic Games, but also has a groundbreaking significance in the history of world construction and development, and provides supply for the construction of China and the world in the 21st century. The previous history witnessed that the project selected the low-alloy high-strength steel Q460 for the first time, which greatly saved the steel consumption.

In addition, China has built some large-scale steel pipe structures, such as the National Grand Theatre, Changchun Stadium, Shanghai Gymnasium, Hongkou Stadium, Guangzhou Stadium, Capital Airport New Terminal Building, Chengdu Shuangliu Airport New Terminal Building, Guangzhou New Baiyun Airport Airline. Station Building, Shenyang Taoxian Airport, Jinan Yaoqiang World Airport, etc. During this period, the National Grand Theater lobby column was first selected for fire-resistant and weather-resistant submerged arc welded steel pipe. The steel pipe was supplied by Zhujiang Steel Pipe Co., Ltd., and it could not be deformed at temperatures above 600 °C. Softening, without any anti-corrosion operation outdoors, can be protected from corrosion for a long time: A Changchun Gymnasium is China’s largest span of square steel pipe shell project with large-section square steel pipe for the first time: Guangzhou New Baiyun World Terminal Roof It is a large-scale circular pipe structure built in China, and its square corridor structure is adopted for its finger corridor and elevated corridor. The construction of these steel pipe structures has a very active effect on the promotion and use of pipe structures in China.

As a new type of structure, the steel pipe structure has been rapidly developed in various countries in the world in recent years. In the last five years, the use of steel pipes in Europe has increased by 25%. The statistics from the North American Iron and Steel Research Institute prove that the demand for steel pipe structure is also rising as the US steel industry develops the market with the underlying commercial construction market. The delivery volume in 1999 was 2.25 million tons, which has replaced the open-air structure data. trend. According to estimates by LTV Steel, in the last five years, the consumption of structural pipes in the United States has increased by 5% to 10% per year. Japan is a country with many earthquakes. There are many H-shaped steel structures in the construction industry. However, in recent years, the steel pipe structure has been vigorously developed and used, and the standard is large and the section is complicated. The production side length is 700mm and the wall thickness is 16~. 32mm large steel tube structure for structural columns.

In recent years, following the continuous increase of China’s steel output value, steel structure with its own advantages, the share of construction in the construction is getting larger and larger, Q345B straight seam welded pipe structure has also been greatly broken. The tubular truss structure in the steel pipe structure has been favored by people for its common advantages. The overall function of the pipe truss is good, the rigidity is changed and the surface is beautiful. The manufacturing, installation, turning and lifting are relatively simple: the steel pipe roof frame is made of light structure, good rigidity, steel saving, and can fully exert the strength of data strength, especially It is more economical to use in the pressure bar and support system controlled by the slenderness ratio. The construction of this structure is now due to public construction. There are more than 10 buildings with such structures in China, with a span of 50~90m. The structure has the characteristics of beautiful shape (can be formed into a flat shape, a round arch shape, a pleasant curve shape), a convenient manufacturing device, a good structural stability, a large roof rigidity, and a good economic effect. Compared with the grid structure, the tube truss structure eliminates the ball joints of the lower chord longitudinal members and the grid frame, and can satisfy the requirements of various construction methods, especially the construction of the dome and the shape of the free curve is more advantageous than the grid structure.

It can be seen from the force characteristics of the grid structure that when the side length ratio is greater than 1.5, the force characteristics change from two-way to one-way force, so for most rectangular plane construction, the first one is the one-way force. structure. The steel pipe truss structure is similar to the flat steel truss and belongs to the unidirectional force structure. However, the upper chord of the truss has improved the stability of the upper chord, and the stability of the upper chord is improved. , saving data usage. The steel pipe truss structure is developed on the basis of the grid structure. Compared with the grid structure, it has the common superiority and practicability, and the structural steel consumption is also economical. This structure is now used primarily in large public constructions, and has great potential for use in industrial plant columns and trusses, light steel structures and residential steel structures.