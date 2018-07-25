Primary Plus Media launched the inaugural issue of Teach Primary magazine at an enchanting and colourful event held on 21st July, 2018 at the British Council, K. G. Marg, New Delhi. Luminaries from the field of education and media graced the occasion and discussed various aspects of effective and pragmatic teaching practices necessary for a bright and prosperous India.

The evolution of the Indian education system has seen a very turbulent journey since independence. It is now slowly settling down. The young population of India presents an opportunity as well as a challenge; how to impart holistic education, so that an inclusive system of education will make youngsters into able citizens capable of living up to the world-class standards of learning. The attempt of Teach Primary is a small step towards achieving this goal. Teach Primary is trying to understand the perception of all the stakeholders in the education system and improve our home-grown institutions to world standards.

Mr. Alan Gemmell, Director, British Council library presided over the event which included other Guests of Honour Ms Pooja Bedi, Editor, Teach primary; Dr. Deepak Narwal, Economic Senator, Europe; Mr Sandeep Marwah, Director, Marwah Studios and last but not least Padma Bhushan Dr ShyamaChona, President, Tamana.

As editor of the Teach Primary magazine, Ms Pooja Bedi has a vision. She is aware of the education system in India. She also knows the reality of acute shortage of quality teachers in the system. She knows that our talented students do not have enough opportunities under the present system. She therefore, brings her unique and sophisticated global insight to the publication of Teach Primary as its editor. The magazine is a unique platform where parents and educators can join hands to impart quality education to children. Pooja Bedi’s talent brings to the magazine everything from smart parenting tips to the system of education itself and improve the standard of our education.

On this occasion, Ms. Pooja Bedi, the editor of Teach Primary said, “We are excited to launch a magazine that will fulfil many of the needs of parents and educators in India. While Indian education has evolved over the past few decades, a need exists to provide youngsters with a holistic education that will channel the uniqueness of every child allowing every child to blossom. We expect Teach Primary to be a magazine that educators and parents use to help children reach their full potential.”

At the Teach Primary launch, Mr ManbirBedi, Group Editor – Primary Plus Media said, “We need to plunge into much-needed reforms of our education system. Education can no longer be confined to a classroom. Greater importance has to be given to teachers’ training and to set a target of training. Teach Primary magazine is an innovation to move outside the classrooms and create peer groups who can set up game changing processes and encourage curiosity among both teachers and the students. Worldwide, new learning tools that make education interactive and interesting are being successfully applied to enhance the cognitive learning experience. We want Teach Primary to be a publication that would allow parents and teachers to make learning fun for children hence transforming them into happy lifelong learners.”