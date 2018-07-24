Sales Force Automation Market Development Strategy 2018

Market Scenario:

The companies such as Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), NetSuite Inc. (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Salesforce.com Inc. (U.S.), SAP SE(Germany), are contributing the largest market revenue in providing of sales force automation solution across the world. The major players such as Microsoft Dynamics CRM Online and Salesforce.com went into the global strategic partnership in 2014. Sales Force Company is offering Software as a Services-only SFA solution that is ranging from mobile sales productivity apps to advanced analytics. While, Microsoft Dynamics CRM Online offers SFA product capabilities and SFA product vision to provide better solution to its customers.

The cloud based software is being widely used in Sales Force Automation Market. These software offers secure data storage which can be securely access and eliminates the overheads. This can offer the solution that can improve the sales and maintains the corporate sales process.

The company like Microsoft is already included Artificial Intelligence in this solution which can increase the sales and personalized services. The sale team uses these tools that are used as mobile friendly and allow the access to analytics, is being propelling the market growth in the forecast years.

The global sales force automation are bifurcated into software, organization type, application and region. The software on-premise Salesforce automation system, software-as-a-service (SaaS) Salesforce automation system, cloud-based Salesforce automation system and others. The organization type includes small-medium scale size enterprise, large scale enterprises and others. The end-users includes healthcare, automotive, media & entertainments, financial sector and others. The region includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world.

The global sales force automation market is expected to grow at USD ~8 Billion by 2023, at ~10% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Key players

The prominent players in the global sales force automation market are – Aptean Software Company (U.S.), Bullhorn Inc.(U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), NetSuite Inc. (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Pegasystems Inc. (U.S.), Sage Group Plc. (U.K), Salesforce.com Inc. (U.S.), SAP SE(Germany), SugarCRM (U.S.), and Zoho Corporation (India) among others.

Segments:

The global sales force automation market has been segmented on the basis of software, function organization type and region.

Global Sales Force Automation Market by Software:

On-premise Salesforce automation system

Software-as-a-service (SaaS) Salesforce automation system

Cloud-Based Salesforce automation system

Global Sales Force Automation Market by Organization type:

Small-Medium Scale Size Enterprise

Large Scale Enterprises

Global Sales Force Automation Market by End- Users:

Healthcare

Automotive

Media And Entertainments

Financial Sector

Others

Global Sales Force Automation Market by Regions:

North America

Europe

APAC

Rest of the World

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of sales force automation market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. North America is one of the leading region across the world in terms of market share in sales force automation due to the presence of the major players and there invests in providing various customized solution that includes sales forecasting, call automation, proposal creation, product modeling, order management and others for the customer satisfactions .The sales force automation market in Europe region is expected to witness rapid growth in the forthcoming period. Whereas, Asia-Pacific countries like China, Japan and India is an emerging market for sales force automation market and expected to be the highest CAGR in the coming years.

Intended Audience

Sales force automation manufacturing companies

Product sales and distribution companies

Government regulatory authorities

Sales force automation providers

Research and development companies

Market research and consulting firms

Solution providers

Technology standards organizations

Technology investors

System Integrators

