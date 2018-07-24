Nuclear Decommissioning Market Outlook, Demand, Key Manufacturers and 2022 Forecast Report

Market Overview:-

The factors driving the growth of nuclear decommissioning market are the rising nuclear accidents and political pressure for the closure of the nuclear power plant to ensure safety of the environment and people. The increase in support from the government for the pre-closure of nuclear power plant has also led to the growth of this market. Due to the stringent regulations, the low performance nuclear power plants are decommissioned so that there is no after effect. Digitization of system ensures that if there is any sudden change in the property of nuclear power plant and it is immediately managed by taking necessary steps. This is one of the major factors that responsible for the growth of nuclear decommissioning market.

Industry Top Key Players:-

Areva Group

Babcock International Group PLC.

Studsvik AB

AECOM

Westinghouse Electric

EnergySolutions

Nuvia Group

EDF-CIDEN

Enercon Services, Inc.

GD Energy ServicesSpain

Scope of the Report:-

This study provides an overview of the global nuclear decommissioning market, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global nuclear decommissioning market by reactor type, strategy, capacity and region.

By Reactor Type

PWR

BWR

GCR

By Strategy

Immediate

Deferred Dismantling

Others

By Capacity

Up to 800MW

801MW-1000MW

Above 1000MW

By region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Market Research Analysis:-

The market is highly based on reactor types. Boiling water reactor is dominating the market due to the increase in the number of nuclear power plant being dismantled. The initiative for the decommissioning of the nuclear power plant by the government have also resulted in the growth of this segment. Pressurized water reactor is the second largest segment due to the increasing number of decommissioning in the forecast period.

The major drivers for the nuclear decommissioning market are growing nuclear accidents, rising political pressure, increase in safety of environment and people.

The major restraints that hinder the growth of nuclear decommissioning market are reliability of the service that accompanies the process. While dismantling there have been times when the radioactive elements had harmed the environment due to leakage. This is the major concern while dismantling.