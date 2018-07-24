Leviathan Natural Gas Project Great Opportunity for Israel

The planned project of Leviathan natural gas production of Noble Energy is going to make a significant impact on the gas supplies of Israel and is likely to change energy sourcing for several locally undersupplied nations in the eastern Mediterranean area. It has offered Israel an opportunity to change the region. With this project, a reliable, clean and affordable source of energy will be open to countries having no previous access.

One of the Biggest Discoveries

Leviathan is situated in the Levant Basin and with its expected gross recoverable resources of 22 Tcfe, it ranks as one of the largest gas stocks in the world in the last decade.

In phase one, the production from the biggest condensate in Israel will be collected from four subsea wells situated in around 5,500 feet of water around 80 miles west of Haifa and through two 73-mile pipelines. It will then be taken to a fixed platform proposed to be installed 6 miles from the shore.

The platform, currently under construction, will carry full gas-processing amenities and have a topside weight of more than 40,000 tons. It will be connected to an onshore receiving station at Dor through a projected pipeline. At the Dor receiving station, it will be connected to the national gas network to be distributed across the national market for industrial usage and electricity generation. The gas produced at Leviathan will be exported as well to regional markets. The production will be flown to shore via a separate pipeline.

Each of the four Israeli gas fields, all being completed this year, will be able to produce over 300 MMscf/D of gas. Phase two will have an export-focused and cost-effective expansion of the project and another four wells could be added to boost the original 1.2 Bcf/D capacity to 2.1 Bcf/D.

Target of First Gas by 2019 End

A hands-on approach will be taken for project implementation which is expected to keep the company, Noble Energy, and their contractors focused and aligned. There is a target of production of phase-one first gas by the end of 2019 which is just 34 months after February 2017 when the project’s final investment decision was taken.

To achieve this, Noble is organizing the work going on under more than 150 primary contracts with production in 17 countries and plenty of subcontracts into other countries.

Due to the growing demand for gas in the electric power sector by private power plants in Israel, the government sought initial gas delivery from Leviathan by 2019.

https://bit.ly/2A6ilqj