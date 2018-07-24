Entro Integrates Accessibility Solutions into Medical Institutions

Entro, a specialist in architectural hardware solutions in Australia, offers a range of door and washroom hardware for enhancing accessibility in medical facilities.

[AUSTRALIA, 24/7/2018] – Entro, an Australia-based company specialising in architectural door hardware, provides accessibility solutions to medical institutions. Entro’s extensive stock of hardware is compliant with Australian standards designed for access and mobility, AS1428.1.

Enhancing Accessibility Through Compliant Hardware

With their own in-house team of dedicated hardware consultants, Entro has the experience and expertise to provide professional advice to designers and builders regarding efficient solutions ideal for specific applications.

Entro provides an extensive range of disability compliant products to hospitals and other medical establishments. The company’s catalogue is comprised of door hardware and washroom hardware accessories designed for ease of mobility. A large range of products in this catalogue product adheres to Australia’s standards for mobility and accessibility.

Entro’s D1200 and D1300 series Cam Action Door Closers, for example, are specifically designed according to the guidelines set by AS1428.1.

Previous Work with Medical Clients in Australia

Williams Landing Child Care, a child care centre in Melbourne, was able to use Entro’s architectural door hardware options. Entro’s consultants worked closely with the institution’s architects to create accurate production schedules and to ensure that the operations are compliant with Australia’s Disability Discrimination Act (DDA). The D1200 series of Cam Action Closers was among one of the products used in the project, which was completed 10 weeks ahead of schedule.

Another facility in Victoria, Mitcham Private Hospital, has partnered with Entro to achieve a state-of-the-art modular hospital establishment. To contribute to the hospital’s rehabilitative sector, Entro provided specialised door and security hardware sourced from the company’s global network of trusted suppliers.

About Entro

As an expert in architectural hardware solutions, Entro has been a trusted partner of builders, shopfitters, fabricators and other industry professionals in Australia. Apart from the medical sector, Entro has also worked with contemporary office fit-outs and educational institutions.

Learn more about the company and their range of products by visiting https://entro.com.au.