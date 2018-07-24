Biotech Seeds Market 2018-2022 : Size, Industry Share, Growth, Demand, Forecast And Analysis Report

Biotech seeds or genetically modified seeds are used in the agriculture sector. The deoxyribonucleic acid of the seeds is modified by genetic engineering.

Analysts forecast the Global Biotech Seeds Market to grow at a CAGR of 9.87% during the period 2018-2022.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global biotech seeds market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of corn, soybean, cotton, canola, and others.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Global biotech seeds market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Bayer

DowDuPont

KWS SAAT

Limagrain

Monsanto

Syngenta

Market driver

Global rise in the adoption of biotech seeds

Market challenge

Growth of non-GMO crops market

Market trend

Global rise in the demand for biofuels

