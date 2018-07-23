White Toner and Sublimation Toner at C!Print Madrid

Unique solution for printing polyester based surfaces and textiles with Ghost Sublime toner for laser printers.

Ghost White Toner is best known for offering white toner cartridges for various HP, Samsung and Lexmark office laser printers. By replacing the black toner cartridge with a Ghost White Toner, customers can transform their laser printer into a white toner printer. In combination with transfer films for textiles or solid surfaces, dark textiles and other products can be easily personalized.

Sublimation printing is a widely used process for printing on various polyester or polymer-coated surfaces. In this process, a dye becomes gaseous under heat and pressure and thus transfers the design permanently into the substrate. Common substrates are mobile phone cases, mugs, t-shirts, banners, flags, trophies and other merchandise items. This technology was only available on inkjet printers.

With Ghost Sublime Toner, customers can easily transform their HP laser printer into a sublimation printer by replacing the standard CMYK toner cartridges with a set of Ghost Sublime Toner CMYK. Designs such as photos, vector graphics and logos, printed on plain copy paper can now easily be transferred to sublimation-friendly surfaces. No special software or transfer paper is required for sublimation printing with Ghost Sublime Toner. Ghost Sublime toner is now available for HP Color Laserjet Pro M452 and HP Color Laserjet Pro M252. In these devices, the tried and tested Ghost White Toners can also be used to personalize dark surfaces and textiles. The investment in different systems for toner transfer and sublimation is no longer necessary.

Ghost White Toner and Ghost Sublime Toner can be tested live at C!PRINT MADRID. Visit us in Stand C245

C!Print Madrid 2018

25.09 – 29.09.2018 Pavellon de Cristal – Casa de Campo – Madrid