Top Most leading Player in Miticides Market by Source, Formulation, Crop Type Outlook 2024

Mites are among the most problematic arthropod pests causing severe damages to agricultural plants. Miticide, also known acaricide, is a chemical substance used to control mites, which are not vulnerable to normally used insecticides. Mites can be treated with both broad-spectrum and narrow-spectrum miticides such as azobenzene, dicofol, ovex, and tetradifon etc. These miticides are generally used to kill eggs and larval stages as well as adult animals. However, some are also toxic to beneficial insects including honeybees. The global miticides market is estimated and forecasted in terms of revenue (USD million) generated by the global market.

The global miticides market is witnessing remarkable growth owing to advancements in farming practices and technology. Furthermore, the overall market is also being propelled by growth in agricultural productivity globally. The market is further boosted by technological advancements in the production of miticides by various vendors across the globe and rapid growth in biopesticides market & organic agriculture. One of the prominent trend witnessed by the market include increasing adoption of integrated pest management (IPM). However, the global sulfuric acid market is hampered by resistance of mites to miticides and increasing acceptance of genetically modified crops.

The report analyses the global miticides market based on source, formulation, crop type, mode of application and geography. Based on source, the market is segmented into biological and chemical. The chemical source held the largest market share in 2017 and is anticipated to flourish at a lucrative rate owing to increasing use of synthetic miticides for plant and crop protection. Based on formulation, the global miticides market is segmented into dry and liquid. Among various form, the liquid segment held the largest share of the miticides market in 2017, due to less dust formation on spraying, low toxicity and flammability.

Based on crop type, the global miticides market is segmented into fruits & vegetables (including berries, citrus fruits, pome fruits, root & tuber vegetables and other fruits & vegetables), cereals & grains (including corn and wheat), oilseeds & pulses (including cotton, soybean, sunflower & rapeseed and others) and other crop types (including cash crops and turf & ornamentals). The fruits & vegetables held the largest market share in 2017 and is anticipated to flourish at a lucrative rate, owing to rising consumption of a wide variety fruits & vegetables worldwide. Based on mode of application, the market is segmented into foliar spray, soil treatment and others (seed treatment and post-harvest treatment). Among these, the foliar segment held the largest share of the miticides market in 2017, due to ease of application across large areas.

By geography, the global miticides market is studied across the countries of key regions such as, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the world. Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share in 2017. The blooming agricultural industry and easy availability of raw material are the key growth drivers for miticides in this region. Moreover, increasing demand for crops, rising cultivation and expansion of manufacturing base in the region are likely to boost the market over the coming years. In addition to this, the North America is projected to grow at a lucrative growth rate over the estimate period, owing to increasing demand for agribusinesses.

Some of the major players operating in the global miticides market include BASF SE, Bayer AG, Syngenta, Nihon Nohyaku Co., Ltd., Gowan Company, LLC, DowDuPont, ADAMA, Platform Solutions (Arysta Lifescience), FMC Corporation, Nufarm Limited, Valent Biosciences, Certis, OHP, Inc. and Nissan Chemicals Industry among others. Market players are involved in product launches and collaboration agreements to exploit maximum revenue potential in global miticides market. Furthermore, acquisitions and endorsements strategies are also adopted by the major players to reinforce their positions in the international market.