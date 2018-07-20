Posted on by

Raju Mehandi Artist in Delhi

✔Raju Mehandi Artist in Delhi



https://www.googletagmanager.com/gtag/js?id=UA-121641221-1

window.dataLayer = window.dataLayer || [];
function gtag(){dataLayer.push(arguments);}
gtag(‘js’, new Date());

gtag(‘config’, ‘UA-121641221-1’);

<!–

–>

Bridal Mehandione’s Best

Bridal mehandi artists in Delhi are at their creative best when applying
henna on the brides palm and feet.

+91 8860405300 read More

Professional Mehandi Designer

Raju professional mehandi artist in Delhi has creativity in his genes
and he is assisted by people who also share his passion.

+91 8860405300 read More

Wedding Mehandi Designs

Marriage is a wonderful association that not only brings two people,
but two families closer to each other.

+91 8860405300 read More

Mehandi Designer Delhi

Raju Mehandi Artist is placed among the best mehandi designers
in Delhi for their creative work.

+91 8860405300 read More


Raju Gupta with Juhi Chawala

01 about raju

Best Mehandi Artist Bridal, Wedding, Foot, Rajasthani, Mughlai art designer.

Art, quality and speed are synonymous of Raju Mehandi. Raju Mehandi Artist has a flair for Indian mehandi, but masters in all forms of mehandi including Arabic, Mughlai, Dubai, tattoo style and designs that depict the latest fashion. Mehandi art is his passion and he has spent several years pursuing his dreams and passion.

Creative Mehandi

For getting perfectly designed mehandi, in Delhi you only need to know one name – Creative Mehandi Art.

QUALITY

A natural dye, Henna is the major ingredient in this mehndi pack.

Awards

So many Awards win Raju Mehandi Artist

Specially made for Diwali 2018 mehndi designs, bridal mehndi

Play Now

150

175

344

125

02 Mehandi Gallery

Catch the wide range of mehndi designs for your dream occasion. Get thousands of inspirational images here.

03 Our Services

Thanks to Raju Mehehdi for an amazing job on my henna. I had a couple of designs that I liked and she incorporated the two to create this fine work of art.

Bridal Mehandi

Henna or mehandi is an integral part of every Indian wedding. In fact, the rituals start with the…

Wedding Mehandi

Marriage is a wonderful association that not only brings two people, but two families closer to each other.

Arabic Mehendi

Similar to countries like India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, women in the Middle East are also adorned with mehndi art…

Floral Mehendi

Rakhi is a special occasion for women. Apart from dressing up like a princess and adding makeup, mehndi is a special…

Maroccan Mehendi

Moroccan mehndi designs are a new member of mehndi designs. It has recently been followed all over the world.

24/7 Support

Our new 24*7 Customer Service Helpline will help us serve you better +91-88 6040 5300

04 Meet Mehandi Team

Best Top Mehandi Artist in Delhi, work Experience 25 Years

Raju Mehandi

Founder

Mr. Raju Gupta

The best thing is the quality of henna used by Raju Mehandi Art. He himself takes care of everything to retain the true intrinsic qualities of henna for the best colour and design.

Team Raju Mehandi

Best Mehandi Artist

Mr. Rawat

Indian wedding and all auspicious ceremonies are incomplete without Henna or Mehandi.

Team Raju Mehandi

Creative Mehandi Designer

Mr. Yadav

Mehandi for a bride is very important part of being a bride in India.

Raju bhaiya and team is full of great artists who know their job so well. I have been getting my mehendi from Raju bhaiya since I was 17 and till date the experience got better with each occasion. The design are unique and the color is beautiful… Thankyou Raju bhaiya for such amazing art and making the weddings more beautiful and remembering

Rishika Katyal

Raju Mehandi Client

Raju Bhai you have sent untrained two artist who ruined my mehendi. I was not expecting this from you. No color and design. I am really disappointed and will not recommend anyone your name. worse experience.

Divya Dutta

Raju Mehandi Client

At gk, you would come across at least 5 raju mehendi wale. The no. Of the original guy is 99103 59527. We agreed on a decent package for the bride and the family, but the work was excellent.

Sonam Khanna

Raju Mehandi Client

For my Mehndi, I hired Raju Mehndi artist. Super efficient, quick and did a great job!

Dhanika

Raju Mehandi Client

He knows his work best. My friend recently hired him for Mehendi and along with her, we had put on Mehendi from him. Must say, he and his team are quite efficient and creative at their best.

Surbhi Bedi

Raju Mehandi Client

What exactly is a Mehndi party?

Mehndi—or mehendi or henna—is an ancient form of body art, originating in India and across South Asia and the Middle East. A Mehndi party is the pre-wedding celebration in Hindu and Sikh culture when the bride has the red-orange mehndi “stain” applied to her palms, back of hands, and feet. Typically held the day before the wedding, the event often has a lounge feel, with colorful pillows.

Hope you are doing great and enjoying every bit of this festive season. Starting from October till New Year eve all the festivals line up to brighten the mood and ambiance.

It is considered a romantic festival symbolizing the love between a husband and a wife :rose: Married women fast from sunrise to moon rise for the long life, safety and good health of their husbands.

Mehndi has its versatile manner indicating South Asian women’s personality. Mehndi is a natural dye which is made from leaves of the henna tree.

Eastern bridal hands are fully decorated with unique mehndi designs, also the other girls attending weddings put on mehndi as importantly as their makeup and clothes. Other than weddings mehndi is also applied to special events like Eid-ul-Adha, Eid-ul-Fitr, and Diwali, Karwa Chauth for Hindus. All these occasions can’t be imagined complete without mehndi.

05 Our Latest Blogs

Mehndi ceremony is where the bride applies henna on her palms. Check out latest bridal mehndi designs, styles, trends, themes, decors for Mehndi ceremony.

Raju Mehandi Artist Blog
Nidhi’s MehndiART

  • April, 2018
  • Like
  • Comment

About Blog Here I have uploaded latest & trending Henna Mehandi Design’s..

Read More

Mehndiartist Hira

  • 05 May, 2018
  • Like
  • Comment

I am Hira. I’m a Henna designer. I am very passionate about henna/mehandi..

Read More

Raju Mehandi Artist Blog

Raju Mehandi Artist Blog

Art Passion

  • 16 June, 2018
  • Like
  • Comment

I’m Beena! A homemaker of henna cones by profession and a henna artist by passion..

Read More

subscribe for our newsletter

The Raju Mehandi Artist newsletter keeps you informed on Creative Design, inspiring and the latest news.

Free Purchase Now


http://js/jquery.3.3.1.min.js


http://js/popper.min.js


http://js/bootstrap.min.js


http://js/jquery.appear.js


http://js/jquery.easing.min.js


http://js/modernizr.js


http://js/jquery.smartmenus.js


http://js/lightgallery.js


http://js/audioplayer.js


http://js/jquery.magnific-popup.min.js


http://js/owl.carousel.min.js


http://js/jquery.ba-cond.min.js
http://js/jquery.slitslider.js


http://js/slick.js


http://js/jarallax.min.js


http://js/counter.js


http://js/jquery.countdown.min.js


http://js/isotope.pkgd.min.js


http://js/contact-form.js


http://js/jquery.validate.min.js


http://js/typer.js


http://js/color-customizer.js


http://js/theme-script.js

var sc_project=11751774;
var sc_invisible=1;
var sc_security=”55694bde”;

https://www.statcounter.com/counter/counter.js

web stats


//js.hs-scripts.com/4738460.js

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *