Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi interacts with beneficiaries of HCFI’s flagship project, the Sameer Malik Heart Care Foundation Fund

New Delhi, 20 July 2018: The team at leading National NGO Heart Care Foundation of India (HCFI), led by its President Padma Shri Awardee, Dr K K Aggarwal, visited the Kailash Satyarthi Children’s Foundation (KSCF) in New Delhi yesterday. Children who have undergone successful heart surgeries as part of HCFI’s key project, the Sameer Malik Heart Care Foundation Fund (SMHCFF), met and interacted with the Nobel Peace Prize recipient, child rights activist, and founder of KSCF, Mr Kailash Satyarthi.

SMHCFF, a one-of-its-kind initiative under the HCFI, has been championing the cause of heart-care in the national capital and the country. It aims at providing technical and financial assistance to over 600 patients in a year suffering from heart related ailments and for whom affording quality treatment is economically out of bounds.

Mr Satyarthi voiced his support for a campaign to be undertaken as part of this year’s Perfect Health Mela (PHM), the purpose of which is to ensure that no one dies of heart disease because they cannot afford treatment. PHM is a one-of-its-kind annual event organized by the HCFI with a mission to generate all-round awareness on health amongst the masses using a consumer-driven model. He also witnessed a demonstration of the Hands-only CPR 10 technique for revival after sudden cardiac arrest.

Speaking about the visit, Padma Shri Awardee Dr KK Aggarwal, President Heart Care Foundation of India and Vice President, CMAAO, said, “It was indeed a privilege and honor to visit Mr Kailash Satyarthi who is a champion of child rights and a force to reckon with in the area of child welfare. He met and interacted with the young beneficiaries of the Sameer Malik Heart Care Foundation Fund, our flagship project that has been instrumental in saving the lives of over 700 individuals over the past Four years. The Right to Life is everyone’s Fundamental Right irrespective of their age, caste, religion or gender and our vision is to help all those who are in need of medical intervention but unable to afford treatment. Mr Satyarthi’s endorsement of all our flagship projects – Hands Only CPR 10, Perfect Health Mela and Sameer Malik Heart Care Foundation Fund will go a long way in helping reach our mission of making India a healthier nation.

“Each child is special and important,” said Mr Kailash Satyarthi. “It is thus Our collective responsibility to ensure that we give them a safe and secure environment to survive in and ensure that they do not die of diseases to which treatment is available. No child should be denied treatment or left to die due to a lack of it. I highly commend the HCFI for its exemplary work in this area and for providing treatment free of cost in this day and age. I am also happy to know about their work in terms of educating doctors and nurses and training them in dealing with cases of child sexual abuse. With the help of organizations such as these, there is hope for a brighter future for India and its children. It was heartening to spend time with children who are living full and happy lives after heart surgeries. I wish them all the best,” he added.

The helpline number +919958771177 for the Sameer Malik Heart Care Foundation Fund is open from Monday to Saturday from 9 AM to 5 PM. Individuals who wish to apply online can download the application form from the website:http://heartcarefoundationfund.heartcarefoundation.org/.

An expert committee comprising of notable individuals would assess all applications received by the fund. Once sanctioned, the funds would be directly deposited in the bank account of the medical establishments treating the patient.